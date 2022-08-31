Chargers Shuffle Running Back Group by Signing Sony Michel, Waive Larry Rountree

COSTA MESA – One day after cutting 27 players on the NFL's final cutdown day, the Chargers added a new piece to their running back room.

The Chargers signed running back Sony Michel, the team announced Wednesday. In a corresponding move to get their roster down to 53 players, they waived second-year rusher Larry Rountree.

Michel joins a running back group made up of last year's touchdown leader in Austin Ekeler and backups Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller.

"I think he's a veteran presence, a guy that's had a lot of success in the league, carried the ball a lot for New England and last year for the Rams and so as we evaluate them, we thought that he would add some value to our running back room," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Michel after the signing became made official. "Nothing against the guys we have, we just thought he was a good player that surprisingly became available."

In a shocking release, Michel was cut from the Miami Dolphins on Monday ahead of their roster reduction.

Following his departure from Miami, the Chargers hosted Michel for a visit Wednesday morning and upon singing a contract with the team, he participated during the viewing portion of practice, partaking in individual drills.

Lombardi said Michel's role with the team is still yet to be determined. He's only been in the building for one day, so configuring his specific usage will be a wait and see.

Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller has participated in individual drills for the second consecutive day after an ankle injury sidelined him in the week prior. The Chargers have also voiced their optimism about Kelley's development after a strong preseason. Therefore, they have several options at stake for who will step up and serve the primary backup role to Ekeler when they face the Raiders in the Week 1 season opener.

As for Rountree's future, there's a chance he lands on the Chargers' practice squad. Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on a practice squad and on Wednesday they signed 14, meaning two more signings are soon to follow.

Rountree is subject to waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, there's a possibility he can return to the team as a practice squad player.

"Larry's not a guy that we're down on by any stretch, but we felt so highly about Sony that we wanted to make a move and it becomes a numbers game," Lombardi said of Rountree.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.