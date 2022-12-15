Chargers Focused on Not Letting Derrick Henry 'Get Started'

Slowing down the opposing teams rushing attack has given the Chargers fits this season as they've allowed an average of 147 rushing yards per game.

However, they’re coming off a performance in which they limited the Dolphins' ground game to 92 yards, putting together their second-best outing against the run.

The Chargers have faced their share of quality rushers through the first 14 weeks. From Nick Chubb to Josh Jacobs and others in between, the Chargers have struggled to bring down ball carriers at the point of contact. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers defense has been tallied with 125 missed tackles, averaging just under 10 per game.

After showing signs of taking a step in the right direction against Miami, the Chargers will looks to duplicate their efforts in Week 15 against the Titans against one of the game's best rushers coming to town in Derrick Henry.

“He's been one of the top players since he got into the league. He’s as good of a college back as there’s been," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "He’s the engine of that team, whether it’s running the ball, whether it’s catching the football. He’ll catch a check-down off of play-action and take it a long way, catch a screen. He’s very difficult to tackle in space, where they can kind of clear some things out for him. He just does it all at a high level."

Staley says one aspect of Henry's game that goes unnoticed is just how fast he is. For a player who's as big as Henry is, listed at 6'3" and 247 pounds, he plays with plenty of burst, a combination that creates difficulties in slowing him down.

While there's almost no formula to completely shut down Henry, the goal for the Chargers will be to limit his production the best they can. Staley says the key is not letting him gather momentum. Limiting Henry in his tracks early before he gets up to top speed is one area the Chargers have identified as a focus throughout their preparation.

“You can’t let good running backs get started," Staley said. "It doesn’t matter what their style is, if they can get started within the play, then they’re going to have a chance to be successful. It starts at the front of your defense, at the point of attack, establishing the penetration — the knock-back at the point of attack, making sure that you have edges in your defense.

"Then, your second level has to be fitting where it needs to. Then, you have to go attack and you have to go play team defense and tackle the guy with more than one guy. That’s what we’re going to try and do on Sunday.”

The Titans are certainly one of the more run-centric offenses in the NFL. But in describing what Tennessee has shown on tape this season, Staley referenced the experience they have at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill under center.

"They’re a very good offense. They just play a style that’s different than most nowadays, but it’s a very difficult style to defend," Staley said. "They’re a team that’s had one of the top records in the AFC, now, for five or six years. They’re a team that’s gone deep into the playoffs. They have our full respect, and a big reason why is how they play on offense.”

After navigating last Sunday's game without six of their defensive starters, the Chargers could get back defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), who were each listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

Safety Derwin James (quad) was considered a non-participant on Wednesday. Staley said James still remains day-to-day.

"We’re going to try and get him back, but we are definitely going to err on the side of patience," Staley said of James' injury status. "We’ll let his body talk to us.”

