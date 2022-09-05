Chargers Sign TE Richard Rodgers to Practice Squad

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have reached a full 16-player practice squad following the signing of tight end Richard Rodgers, the team announced Monday.

The addition of Rodgers marks the only player added to the Chargers' practice squad who didn't spend training camp and the preseason with the team.

Rodgers, 30, spent the first four years of his NFL career as a member of the Packers before latching on with the Eagles for the past four seasons.

In Philadelphia, Rodgers primarily served a depth role, seeing just four starts with the team compared to 28 during his time in Green Bay. In 2021, he appeared in three games, making two catches for 11 yards. Rodgers was released by the Eagles last Tuesday ahead of the league's final cutdown day.

His most productive season came in 2015, where he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

In joining the Chargers, he becomes the second tight end signed to the practice squad, teaming up with Hunter Kampmoyer. The Chargers are carrying three tight ends on their 53-man roster, featuring Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr. and Tre' McKitty.

At times last season, they carried four tight ends on the roster. Kampmoyer is a candidate to be a game day call up from the practice squad among Rodgers also entering the mix as an option to do so in the event that they want four tight ends up with the team.

Practice squad

TE Richard Rodgers

RB Larry Rountree

T Zack Bailey

WR Michael Bandy

DL Christian Covington

DL Joe Gaziano

CB Kemon Hall

CB Michael Jacquet

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

OLB Carlo Kemp

S Raheem Layne

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

WR Jason Moore Jr.

WR Joe Reed

T Foster Sarell

DB Mark Webb Jr.

