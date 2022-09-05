Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Odds: Week 1 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers will open up the 2022 NFL season against the team that ending their 2021 campaign. The Raiders will take flight to SoFi Stadium for a highly-anticipated AFC West showdown that figures to highlight each team's star acquisitions that took place over the last six months.

The Chargers returned nearly their entire starting offense that ranked top five one year ago, while making defense their priority this offseason in restructuring the unit. That led to the blockbuster trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack and free agent signings of J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy, Sebastian Joseph-Day and others.

Meanwhile, the Raiders were also an aggressive team this offseason, looking to improve a squad that fell short in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Bengals. Factor in the additions of Devante Adams and Rock Ya-Sin via trade and the free agent signing of Chandler Jones, and Las Vegas looks to possess a more well-rounded team than where they finished last season.

In a contest that will kickoff the start of the AFC West, the betting odds indicate it should be a close matchup. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline : Chargers -188, Raiders +155

: Chargers -188, Raiders +155 Over/under: 52 points

The point spread sits in favor of the Chargers at 3.5, and with Los Angeles being the home team who's granted three points on the spread, the oddsmakers clearly view this as two teams that stack up strong to one another.

The point total comes in at 52 points, the third-highest over/under line of Week 1. The Chargers and Raiders each have the personnel to score in bunches, but it will largely rely on how well the offensive lines fare against two elite pass rushing duos.

The Chargers only question mark across their offensive line is at right tackle. Trey Pipkins has showed signs of improvement throughout training camp and the preseason, earning himself the starting right tackle job. He'll be tasked with slowing down the combination of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones – a tall order for any tackle.

On the flip-side, the Raiders offensive line has endured some reshuffling. They're expected to trot out two new starters on the right side. While left tackle Kolton Miller has been a staple of the team since they drafted him in 2018, the remainder of the front five for Las Vegas is largely made up of unproven players.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.