Chargers CB J.C. Jackson 'Trending Positive' in His Recovery From Ankle Surgery

Brandon Staley gives an update on the status of J.C. Jackson's recovery from ankle surgery.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers top free agent signing of the offseason, J.C. Jackson, underwent ankle surgery on Aug. 23 to fix a discomfort issue.

While the procedure was minimal, Jackson and the Chargers are now tasked with playing the waiting game, hoping for his wounds to heal in a fast manner.

The Chargers gave Jackson a two to four week timeframe in which he would return to the field. That means if things heal quickly, he could be back in time for the Week 1 season opener on Sept. 11 against the Raiders, but if things lean in favor of the four-week timeline, Jackson could miss the first two games of the season.

On Thursday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave an update on his star cornerback, insinuating that things are going well in his recovery process.

“J.C. is working out. He’s trending positive," Staley said. "He’s working out hard. He’s in good spirits. I think, over this weekend, we’ll be able to tell you a lot more about his practice prospects for next week. He’s making good progress.”

Jackson is in a walking boot, for now. But nonetheless, he's still been able to complete workouts with his teammates.

It's still unclear how soon Jackson will get the green light to suit up and play. But based on the updates Staley has provided, it sounds as if things are coming along well.

"When that [the walking boot] comes off, I think we’ll have a lot stronger sense of where he stands," Staley said of Jackson's timeline for return.

Jackson, 26, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract this offseason. Nobody in the NFL has recorded more interceptions across the last two seasons than Jackson has with 17.

