Chiefs Could Have Major Competition for OC Options

Wednesday's news cycle could prove to be problematic for the Kansas City Chiefs in their search for a new offensive coordinator in 2026.

The Athletic's Senior NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday that the Philadelphia Eagles, who fired play-caller Kevin Patullo on Tuesday, have begun the process of hiring a new offensive coordinator.

"The Philadelphia Eagles have begun reaching out to candidates regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy," Russini stated. "Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll are at the top of their list, sources say."

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are also in the midst of finding a new offensive coordinator, as Matt Nagy is set to leave Kansas City this offseason. The 47-year-old coach's contract is set to expire, and he has interviewed for several head coach vacancies around the league.

McDaniel could make sense as the Chiefs next offensive coordinator, should Andy Reid explore out of his comfort zone, and not bring in a familiar face like Eric Bienemy or Mike Kafka. With this news, let's take a look at what this means for the Chiefs.

How This Affects Kansas City

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs need to revitalize an offense that has been underwhelming the last couple of seasons, despite having Patrick Mahomes behind center. Now, there have been circumstances that have led to the offensive production taking a step back during that span, including injuries at wide receiver and offensive line. However, the play-calling and ingenuity needs a slight shakeup.

McDaniel serve well for Kansas City, as his zone-run scheme is one of the best in the league, and has produced explosive rushing attacks in San Fransisco and Miami. The Chiefs do not possess the running backs of those two teams in that stretch, but it is safe to say that Kansas City's offensive line would be an upgraded situation for the former Dolphins head coach.

Nevertheless, the Eagles identifying potential replacements for their offensive coordinator should be an indicator for Reid and the Chiefs to act now.

Kansas City Could be Left Hanging

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There are several teams, such as the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, that are also searching for a new play-caller. Both those teams, in addition to the Chiefs and Eagles, possess talented personnel, which could attract an offensive mind like McDaniel.

This is not saying that McDaniel is the end-all, be-all option for the Chiefs, but Philadelphia opening up discussions for its next offensive coordinator one day after firing Patullo shows the urgency Kansas City needs to be operating with. The Chiefs need to speed up their process in this department.

Never again miss one major story related to the Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.