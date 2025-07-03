Why Winning Week 2 is Important for The Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are already going into the 2025 campaign with something to prove, but they don't have to wait very long into the season to get their hands on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles not only ended the Chiefs' three-peat bid, but they also embarrassed them in Super Bowl LIX.
The game wasn't very competitive at all, with several things going wrong for the Chiefs and seemingly everything going right for the Eagles. At the end of the day, the Eagles were the champions of the 2024 campaign, but the 2025 campaign is right around the corner, ready to be claimed.
The Chiefs kick off their season against the divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A game that was highly anticipated to happen is coming true, and while the Chiefs' focus will be on the Chargers in Week 1, it's hard not to believe they are more looking forward to Week 2.
The Eagles will hit the road to take on the Chiefs in Arrowhead, a stadium that will be rocking hours before kickoff. Chiefs Kingdom is bound to do what they can to get under the skin of the Super Bowl champions, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to who wins this Week 2 matchup.
This is a must-win for the Chiefs. They can't begin their campaign by dealing another loss at the hands of the Eagles. Not only would it kill any momentum they had going from Week 1, but it would be a bad look on how outsiders perceive Kansas City, especially with many believing the Super Bowl window is closing.
The offensive line struggles that the Chiefs faced last season will ultimately be put to the test in Week 2 as well. This game will prove if the offensive line has what it takes to keep the Chiefs in the game, as well as if Kansas City should still be viewed as a threat to claim another Super Bowl championship.
It's hard not to believe in the Chiefs going into the new season. They are the team to beat in the AFC until proven otherwise, but they hope that otherwise doesn't start in 2025.
