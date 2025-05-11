4 Games Chiefs Kingdom Should be Excited About
The Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled over their opponents last season, as they concluded their regular season with a 15-2 record. A record that was good enough to win them their ninth straight AFC West division and bring them to their third consecutive Super Bowl.
Regardless of the way the season ended, the Chiefs have always been a must watch team since Patrick Mahomes took over the reins as quarterback in 2018. With the 2025 NFL schedule set to be released in the upcoming days, there are a slew of games the Chiefs Kingdom should be excited for.
According to Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie, the Chiefs are playing in four of the Top 10 games set to be contested in 2025. Let's see what they are and break them down.
1. Lions Vs Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium
The Lions and the Chiefs were a heavy favorite to square off in the Super Bowl this past season, but with an early exit for Detroit, the predictions never came true. However, they are set to square off at Arrowhead Stadium this season, something that Xie is looking forward to.
"This matchup announced the opening of Detroit’s Super Bowl window, as the Lions surprised many by defeating the Chiefs on the road to open the 2023 season. If not for the Lions’ blown 17-point lead in the NFC Championship Game, Detroit and Kansas City would have also met in the final game of that season. Two years later, it remains a strong possibility that the two sides could meet up in Super Bowl 60 after all," Xie wrote.
2. Chiefs Vs Bills at Highmark Stadium
This rivalry is always one to watch. With Mahomes and defending MVP winner Josh Allen set to go up against each other again this season, the Chiefs Kingdom has to be excited to see which one of these franchises will best the other in Buffalo.
"Kansas City is 4-0 against Buffalo in Mahomes-Allen playoff matchups, which colors how we view the regular-season series between these teams. Chiefs-Bills will once again be critical for determining the AFC’s top seed, but Buffalo finally getting over the playoff hump (which might as well be Mount Kilimanjaro at this point) is the only thing that truly matters in this series," Xie wrote.
3. Ravens Vs Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium
These two juggernauts are always a must-watch. With Lamar Jackson making his way to Kansas City to take on Mahomes, he and the Ravens will look to take down the Chiefs. But, as Xie points out, the Chiefs have fared pretty well at home against the Ravens in recent matchups.
"The Chiefs have won all three matchups at Arrowhead Stadium, including last year’s 27-20 thriller to kick off the 2024 season. This has typically been a September game, as four of the five Mahomes-Jackson regular-season contests have occurred in Week 3 or earlier. The other was in Week 14, so scheduling this year’s game in the middle of the season would give the matchup a different feel," Xie wrote.
4. Eagles Vs Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium
This one should be self explanatory. Let's see what Xie had to say.
"The Chiefs remade their offensive line after Mahomes took a career-high six sacks despite never being blitzed the whole game. Notably, the Eagles also won the last regular-season game between these teams in 2023 — a 21-17 Monday Night Football nail-biter at Arrowhead Stadium."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.