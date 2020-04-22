The Kansas City Chiefs' offense could benefit from drafting a top-shelf running back

The Kansas City Chiefs could be drafting a future star running back at the end of the first round this Thursday in the NFL Draft. However, General Manager Brett Veach has never drafted in the first round, and I don’t anticipate him changing that trend in 2020. Trading back would be a logical choice. Get some more draft picks and add depth to an already stacked roster.

But, for the sake of shaking things up, let’s say Veach uses the 32nd pick and he decides to draft a running back. This year’s running back class comprises what I like to call The Big Three: D’Andre Swift (Georgia), J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) and Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin).

While the Chiefs don’t exactly have a big three, many fans point out that they have their own triple threat in Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson (Plus, a potential fourth with the recent addition of DeAndre Washington). No matter how many fan-favorite running backs the Chiefs field this season, none of them scare opposing defenses.

The Chiefs ranked 23rd out of 32 teams in total rushing yards last season. Of the teams that made the playoffs, they ranked dead last in that same category. We remember Damien Williams’ iconic touchdowns, but Patrick Mahomes was their leading rusher through two playoff games heading into the Super Bowl. That probably wasn’t how the Chiefs drew it up.

This is where Veach can turn a weakness into a strength. Many experts are projecting the Chiefs will take one of these running backs at the end of the first round or early in the second round if they trade back.

The way teams value running backs in 2020 is a lot different than they did 20 (or even 10) years ago. The Big Three could have all potentially been top-10 picks in the 2000 draft. Even though the times have changed, adding a blue-chip running back to the mix will take an already euphoric offense to another level.

Everyone in The Big Three possesses skills Andy Reid likes in his running backs: tough, able to run through the tackles, great footwork to make defenders miss, open-field speed, and plus catching skills.

Taylor and Swift have a trait Reid needs in order to put his full trust in them: the ability to protect Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Dobbins could certainly work his way there but isn’t as far along in that aspect of his game as the other two. The rest of his game can make up for that deficiency, but that could be a reason why Reid and Veach would pass on him.

So what if it comes down to Taylor and Swift? The Big Three is whittled down to two. Do you take the three-year starter from Wisconsin who had one of the most productive college careers of all time, despite the fact that he also has the most wear and tear of any running back heading into this draft, or do you take the fresh-legged speedster out of Georgia?

Taylor has the chance to be a very solid back in the NFL. He would even look good in Chiefs red. However, Swift has more upside. He has the best yards after catch potential with the ability to make defenders miss in the open field. He can dig in and become an angry, downhill runner when called upon during shorter down and distance plays. This makes him the perfect fit in an already stacked Chiefs offense.

Of course, there are more options than just The Big Three at the running back position in this year’s draft class. Those are the main three who have been projected to go in the first round. LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been shooting up mock draft boards, and a lot of Chiefs fans are smitten with him. He could very well be a mid-second round option if the Chiefs trade back out of the first.

Another name to keep an eye on late in the second round is Florida State running back Cam Akers. A few guys that would fit well in Reid’s system and only cost a mid-round pick include Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin, Florida’s Lamical Perine, UCLA’s Joshua Kelley and Utah’s Zack Moss.

For now, let’s imagine a world where a Pro Bowl-caliber running back on a rookie deal gets paired with Patrick Mahomes for the next five years. There are decisions to be made. Veach and head coach Andy Reid could get a star running back out of this draft and continue to innovate their high-profile offense. Let’s hope they pick the right one.