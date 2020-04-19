What J.K. Dobbins could bring to the Kansas City Chiefs' offense

J.K. Dobbins - RB, Ohio State

By the numbers:

5’9”, 209 pounds. No 40-yard dash. Only combine testing: 23 bench press reps.

301 carries for 2,003 yards, 23 receptions for 247 yards and 23 total touchdowns in 2019.

Positives:

J.K. Dobbins is an extremely physical runner, consistently looking to make opponents pay for attempted tackles with stiff-arms and lowered shoulders. He’s not the biggest running back, but he makes up for it with a sturdy frame and a gritty attitude. He fulfilled the workhorse role for the Buckeyes and bounced back in a huge way after an underwhelming 2018 season.

Dobbins is a patient runner with great vision and terrific anticipation of how the blocking in front of him will take shape. He’s slippery and, because he runs with a low center of gravity, bringing him down is much easier said than done. The potential is there for him to become a good receiving back. Effort is a staple of his game — although he may not be the best in pass protection, it isn’t because he doesn’t try.

Negatives:

Dobbins is a good athlete and has the top-end speed to win some footraces, but he’s not exactly a burner. His initial burst is good, but once he’s thrown off course, it takes him a bit longer than most to get going again. This may prevent him from becoming a consistent home run threat in the NFL.

The rest of Dobbins’ weaknesses should be worked out as he gains more experience at the next level. His ability to protect his quarterback in blocking is solid and the effort is there. If he works on the fundamentals, he’ll be more reliable. As a receiver, landing in a pass-happy offense could force him to show what he’s capable of there.

How Dobbins fits with the Chiefs:

Dobbins’ ceiling is lower than some of the other running back prospects in this draft, but his floor is higher. At the very least, he’s a back that can stabilize the running game and catch some passes out of the backfield. The Kansas City Chiefs would benefit from having an aggressive runner with receiving potential. Andy Reid would be the perfect coach to get the most out of what Dobbins can do, while limiting exposure to what he struggles with.

Final Thoughts:

Dobbins is projected as a day two pick, which increases the likelihood that the Chiefs could pursue him. The need for a running back isn’t pressing this year, but with Damien Williams’ contract set to expire after the 2020 season, selecting Dobbins would be a forward-thinking move that could reap solid benefits.