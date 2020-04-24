Rich Get Richer: Kansas City Chiefs' offense benefits drafting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but at what cost?

When the Kansas City Chiefs were on the clock with the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, my mind started to race about all the prospects that had fallen to them.

I started thinking of LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton and the defensive pairing with Tyrann Mathieu. Thoughts of Xavier McKinney danced in my brain, as the Alabama safety was the No. 1 ranked player at his position while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had him slotted at pick No. 17. Visions of Trevon Diggs or Jaylon Johnson limiting offensive options while addressing a true area of concern started to excite me.

Well, they didn’t do any of that.

The Chiefs took a running back in the first round and were the only team to do so. To say that I was surprised would be an understatement. Despite a talented crop of defensive backs falling to the Chiefs at the 32nd pick, LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was selected.

With every pick, there are some positives and negatives. I'll start with the good.

Edwards-Helaire is a talented back with great pass-catching ability as he caught five more passes last season than Henry Ruggs and 12 more than Jalen Reagor, two top wideout prospects. His skill set fits well into the Andy Reid system and adds another weapon to Patrick Mahomes' arsenal.

It’s hard to argue with the man who brought you Patrick Mahomes. Veach shared a story about asking Mahomes who he was most interested in at the Chiefs’ draft position, and Mahomes replied with one word: “Clyde.”

There’s no questioning the fit and the talent of Edwards-Helaire after pouring through the numbers, and it gets me excited to hear what scouts, coaches and general managers have to say about this guy, but there are also some negatives about the pick.

What I don't like is using a first-round selection on a running back. The point has been made on this site that the running back position has decreased in value and frankly, I agree. While I certainly didn't oppose taking a running back in the draft, I wasn't on board with taking one in the first round while highly-touted defensive prospects were available.

Fulton, McKinney, Johnson, Diggs, and Grant Delpit all could have immediately made an impact on the side of the ball that needs the most help. The positions that needed the most help were not addressed, and that is the most frustrating part.

Additionally, the Chiefs signed free agent running back DeAndre Washington on April 8 to fill the vacancy left by LeSean McCoy. With the selection of Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City will have five running backs on the books for 2020. That's a large committee.

Overall, I love the player but I don’t like the pick. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a good football player that shows tremendous talent and the organization is fond of, but I wish they would've waited — traded up in the second round if need be — and addressed some more pressing issues first. It could be worse though, right? I could be getting tased.

But if Mahomes is happy about it, so am I.