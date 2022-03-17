Full 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft 3.0

The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason is beginning to heat up a bit, as the team is getting a clearer picture of what they do and don't need as things proceed. For instance, the acquisition of safety Justin Reid eliminates the need for a starting-caliber safety via the 2022 NFL Draft. On the flip side, losing cornerback Charvarius Ward to the open market puts even more pressure on general manager Brett Veach to find a replacement.

Veach's early draft track record was a bit spotty but over the years, he's become better at getting value out of the Chiefs' picks. The roster construction and positional value are still a bit questionable but nonetheless, it's hard to argue against a 2021 draft class that produced Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. If Veach can replicate that success this year, the Chiefs can patch up a few holes on their roster. In the spirit of that, let's do a seven-pick mock draft and select some players who may help Kansas City both now and later.

This mock draft comes from the NFL Mock Draft Database.

1.30: George Pickens - WR, Georgia Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (right) catches a 52 yard pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (left) during the first quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports George Pickens didn't blow anyone away at the NFL Combine, but he did manage to test out at a more than adequate level. In addition to measuring at just over 6'3", the Georgia standout ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and recorded respectable splits with a terrific broad jump. His athletic profile was put on full display, just as it was during his 2020 season with the Bulldogs. An ACL tear in the spring limited Pickens' availability in 2021, which is the only reason why he isn't a slam-dunk first-round prospect right now. In many eyes, he still qualifies for that status. Make no mistake — the Chiefs would be lucky if he were available at pick No. 30. As a boundary receiver, Pickens projects to be a prototypical "X" wideout at the next level. His blend of length, athleticism and play strength (despite weighing less than 200 pounds) makes him a matchup issue for opposing defenses, and he's a twitchy athlete overall. That plays to his advantage against either press or off coverage, and his physicality doubles as a significant advantage. If Pickens can continue to fine-tune the intricate parts of his route-running process, he has a future as a potential stud in the NFL. For the Chiefs' purposes, landing someone who can win in just about any one-on-one scenario would be a major boost. It could be the key that unlocks their offense getting to new heights. Also on the board: Treylon Burks, Daxton Hill, Kaiir Elam, Lewis Cine 2.62: Nik Bonitto - DE, Oklahoma Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports At the Combine, Oklahoma product Nik Bonitto was one of the standouts among the defensive end group. The pass-rusher was excellent in just about every athletic test and managed to check in with 32.5-inch arms despite being just 6'3". As far as positives go, there's a lot to like about his game. Bonitto wins with borderline-elite athleticism, as he possesses great burst, a high-running motor, plus flexibility and the savvy to slip through blocks when the opportunity presents itself. Bonitto has clear upside as a pass-rusher due to his quickness, and he's a willing run defender. There are significant drawbacks to selecting him, though. Bonitto weighed in at 248 pounds at the Combine, which is heavier than expected but still not enough to have a reliable full-time role in some defenses at the next level unless the technical elements of his game are elite. Bonitto's hand placement is fine, but he doesn't have much power in his upper or lower body. This will be an issue against NFL-caliber tackles, as Bonitto is better-suited as a player who matches up on the outside against tight ends or gets one heck of a head start without his hand in the dirt. For those reasons, him going to the Chiefs is a very tough sell. Bonitto doesn't fit their 4-3 scheme as an every-down defensive end, although there is the possibility that he could serve as a SAM linebacker part-time. Steve Spagnuolo has welcomed players like Mike Danna and Melvin Ingram into his system in recent years, so perhaps a bulked-up Bonitto could fit in. If he does, the immense athletic floor and overall upside are intriguing. In selecting Bonitto, Kansas City would be switching things up a bit. As a part of an otherwise power-heavy rotation, though, this may be a move worth making. (I had also taken Kingsley Enagbare in a previous draft.) Also on the board: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Tyler Smith, Enagbare 3.94: Bryan Cook - S, Cincinnati Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates an interception in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports With the aforementioned addition of Reid, the Chiefs don't need a starting safety to play alongside Juan Thornhill anymore. On the other hand, they could still use a third safety option capable of doing a little bit of everything. Cincinnati's Bryan Cook may not have high-level starting upside at the NFL level, but he'd be a hand-in-glove fit as the Chiefs' tertiary option in their safety rotation. The six-foot, 206-pounder is more than comfortable getting his hands dirty, is a solid athlete, is adequate in coverage and would be a welcomed addition to their defensive backfield. Defending the run is something Cook thrives at. He embraces taking on blockers and operates with an obvious chip on his shoulder. Additionally, he's a hard-hitter who has a solid understanding of attack angles and leverage. Cook's scheme versatility is also a plus, as he can play up top but also in the box. He's a perfect depth piece for any team, and the Chiefs' need for one makes him an ideal option for them with one of their third-round picks. Also on the board: Nick Cross, Kyren Williams, Abraham Lucas 3.103: Cam Taylor-Britt - CB, Nebraska Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates after successfully breaking up a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Osu21neb Bjp 288 Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt is one of the more intriguing players in this year's draft class, as he brings plenty of both good elements and question marks to the table. On the positive side, he's a physical defensive back who is very aggressive both in coverage and in run support. He's a more than willing tackler and possesses an attacking mindset. Taylor-Britt is one of the better run-defending cornerbacks in this year's class and knows exactly when to make a break for the backfield. In coverage, he's a plus athlete with great speed and the ability to play the ball when it's thrown his way. He also has experience as a safety, which opens the door for him to be a versatile chess piece in the NFL. On the flip side, Taylor-Britt's aggression comes back to bite him frequently. Not only does he lack consistent focus in coverage, but his pursuit angles are also wild at times. His hips also lack some fluidity. He has the play strength and mindset to play press coverage at the next level, although the sample size of him doing so in college simply isn't there. There is a significant amount of projection in his game, and his NFL defensive coordinator will be responsible for finding the right spot for him. Is that at safety, or can he slide in as a slot cornerback in nickel packages? That remains to be seen, but the Chiefs love versatility in their secondary. If Taylor-Britt can improve after being coached up a bit and be put in positions to succeed, he could be a great value pick outside the top 100. Also on the board: Tariq Castro-Fields, Brian Robinson Jr., Greg Dulcich

4.135: Rachaad White - RB, Arizona State Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) reacts following the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports If Arizona State running back Rachaad White was lined up without anyone knowing his position, many would guess that he's a wideout. Despite being over six feet tall and weighing 210 pounds, he is slender. That receiving assumption actually plays on the field, as he hauled in 43 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown this past season with the Sun Devils. One of the biggest pluses White brings is his ability to run good routes either out of the backfield or on the outside as a de facto receiver. Ironically, he isn't much of a pass-protector. From a Chiefs lens, those last two bits may bring flashbacks to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's profile coming out of LSU. As a runner, White is a patient back who can hit lanes hard and get going in a hurry once he decides where he's going. He's a tough running back who may not be able to withstand a full workload at the next level, but he fights through tackles and maintains good contact balance all things considered. A true home run threat, all White needs is a little bit of space and he very well can break off chunk plays. Edwards-Helaire doesn't have that and if the Chiefs lose Jerick McKinnon to free agency, White would serve as quality competition. He has a clear cap on his ceiling moving forward but in a rotation, he makes perfect sense for many teams — including Kansas City. Also on the board: Charlie Kolar, Micheal Clemons, Mykael Wright 6.191: Eyioma Uwazurike - DL, Iowa State Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (58) during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports It isn't hard to miss Eyioma Uwazurike on the football field. He checks in around 6'6" and weighs in the neighborhood of 320 pounds, after all. It is, however, easy to miss his position designation. Confining him to one specific checkbox is difficult, as the big man spent time both on the interior and outside of the Cyclones' defensive front. His skill set and athletic profile are unique, which present both advantages and challenges to his first NFL team. A nine-sack final season in college is a good building block. On the plus side, Uwazurike's length and play strength are great traits. He's able to take up quite a bit of space and has the arm length to keep his chest relatively clean. The downside of that is his leverage, which consists of a pad level that fails to be consistently low. Uwaurike's pass-rush plan is also lackluster, as he relies on either overpowering tackles on the outside or being quicker than guards on the interior. Despite playing five years of college football, he still has several facets of his game that need improvement. His scheme versatility is a significant boon for his chances to stick in the NFL, though, and he could serve as an intriguing piece for Spagnuolo to move around. Also on the board: Jack Sanborn, Spencer Burford, Isaac Taylor-Stuart 7.233: Danny Gray - WR, SMU Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Danny Gray (5) looks back for a pass during the second quarter of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. TU won the game 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports Listed at 6'2" on his school's site, SMU's Danny Gray measured at an even six feet at the NFL Combine. That, in addition to his weight (186 pounds, which is four pounds heavier than listed), leaves a bit to be desired compared to what some expected. Gray's athletic testing, on the other hand, was terrific — headlined by a 4.33-second 40 time. That speed is evident on tape, and it serves as the basis of Gray's game both before and after the catch. His explosiveness and short-area change-of-direction ability are both above-average as well, which adds up to quite the athletic profile aside from size that's still mostly respectable. With Gray's less-than-stellar size comes the question of whether or not he can beat press in the NFL. That, combined with route-running prowess that could stand to see some renovating, makes him a Day 3 prospect at best. The foundation is there for him to be weaponized in an NFL offense, but he has plenty to prove. That hasn't been much of an issue for him throughout his football journey, however, which could help him land a spot with the Chiefs as their second wideout in this mock draft. Also on the board: Damarri Mathis, Jalen Nailor, Tre Turner

Of course, draft stocks will fluctuate throughout the pre-draft process. Prospects may not be projected in the same rounds a month-and-a-half from now, which makes picking them a bit tricky. With that said, the Chiefs have some ammo to work with and should be able to improve their team if they play their cards right. This is shaping up to be the most challenging offseason of Veach's tenure, so the bar is set high. If his 2022 draft class adds at least a couple of impact starters and some great depth, he may just live up to those expectations.

