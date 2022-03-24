Skip to main content

Report: Chiefs Sign Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Chiefs' wide receiver room gains some depth after a major move.

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, they needed an injection of talent in their wide receiver room. Marquez Valdes-Scantling provides exactly that, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are signing him to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million.

During the initial stages of the Hill trade developments, when the situation was fluid, Valdes-Scantling was reportedly on his way to Kansas City for a visit. On Thursday afternoon, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Network escalated that to the Chiefs being "50-50" on signing the former Green Bay Packers wideout. That outlook grew more and more positive over time and now, Valdes-Scantling is officially a Chief.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31. Packers22 34

Valdes-Scantling, a 2018 fifth-round pick, spent the entirety of his rookie contract with the Packers. Over the course of four seasons, he hauled in 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. His blistering 17.5 yards-per-reception average is a testament to his big-play ability, and he led the league with a 20.9 average in 2020. Valdes-Scantling built up quite the level of chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and now he gets to do the same with Patrick Mahomes.

What does Marquez Valdes-Scantling bring to the Chiefs' offense?

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing over 200 pounds, Valdes-Scantling is a physical presence at wide receiver. He's a blazing-fast wideout capable of stretching the field as a "Z" style player, and his 4.37 40-yard dash time from 2018 backs that up. He's at his best when he can get the ball in space and accelerate from there, or when he's given the opportunity to take the top off of an opposing defense. Luckily for him, Mahomes and Andy Reid are more than comfortable putting their receivers in positions to do either of those. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83)] divers for a touchdown during the second half \HG\ at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' passing game is going to look a bit different this season, as Hill is obviously no longer in the picture. Adding Valdes-Scantling into the fold, though, gives the team a more comparable replacement in terms of vertical attacking and top-end speed. Along with fellow speedster Mecole Hardman and offseason acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling will look to help Kansas City remain one of the most explosive offenses in all of football. Can he actually do so? That remains to be seen. 

In This Article (2)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball to wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Without Tyreek Hill, the Only Way Is Forward for the Chiefs

By Conner Christopherson2 hours ago
Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Were the Chiefs Right to Trade Tyreek Hill?

By Jordan Foote6 hours ago
Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) return to the locker room following a 37-27 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Inquire About DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

By Jordan Foote20 hours ago
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after loosing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Trade Superstar WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

By Jordan FooteMar 23, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs in Serious Talks to Trade WR Tyreek Hill

By Jordan FooteMar 23, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates following a missed field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign S Deon Bush; Does KC Need More Help?

By Jordan FooteMar 23, 2022
New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) catches the ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Ny Giants Training Camp
News

Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR Who Hasn't Played Since 2018

By Joshua BriscoMar 22, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Re-Signing Derrick Nnadi Is an Underrated Move by the Chiefs

By Jordan FooteMar 22, 2022