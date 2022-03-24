Report: Chiefs Sign Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

After the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, they needed an injection of talent in their wide receiver room. Marquez Valdes-Scantling provides exactly that, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are signing him to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million.

During the initial stages of the Hill trade developments, when the situation was fluid, Valdes-Scantling was reportedly on his way to Kansas City for a visit. On Thursday afternoon, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Network escalated that to the Chiefs being "50-50" on signing the former Green Bay Packers wideout. That outlook grew more and more positive over time and now, Valdes-Scantling is officially a Chief.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31. Packers22 34

Valdes-Scantling, a 2018 fifth-round pick, spent the entirety of his rookie contract with the Packers. Over the course of four seasons, he hauled in 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. His blistering 17.5 yards-per-reception average is a testament to his big-play ability, and he led the league with a 20.9 average in 2020. Valdes-Scantling built up quite the level of chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and now he gets to do the same with Patrick Mahomes.

What does Marquez Valdes-Scantling bring to the Chiefs' offense?

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing over 200 pounds, Valdes-Scantling is a physical presence at wide receiver. He's a blazing-fast wideout capable of stretching the field as a "Z" style player, and his 4.37 40-yard dash time from 2018 backs that up. He's at his best when he can get the ball in space and accelerate from there, or when he's given the opportunity to take the top off of an opposing defense. Luckily for him, Mahomes and Andy Reid are more than comfortable putting their receivers in positions to do either of those.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83)] divers for a touchdown during the second half \HG\ at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' passing game is going to look a bit different this season, as Hill is obviously no longer in the picture. Adding Valdes-Scantling into the fold, though, gives the team a more comparable replacement in terms of vertical attacking and top-end speed. Along with fellow speedster Mecole Hardman and offseason acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling will look to help Kansas City remain one of the most explosive offenses in all of football. Can he actually do so? That remains to be seen.