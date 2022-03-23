Skip to main content

Report: Chiefs Sign S Deon Bush; Does KC Need More Help?

The Chiefs have added two new safeties, but there still may be some work to do.

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive retooling continues, as the team is signing former Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush to a one-year deal. The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN

Bush, who turns 29 years old in August, was Chicago's fourth-round pick in 2016. Thus far in his career, the former Miami Hurricanes standout has played in 79 games at the NFL level. In those contests, he's amassed 89 tackles, 10 passes broken up and three interceptions.

Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates after making an interception against the New York Giants during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

After playing in 45% of the Bears' defensive snaps as a rookie, Bush's role was relegated to almost solely that of the special teams variety for a number of years. The opportunity for a snap increase arose this past season, and he ran with it. In 44% of possible defensive snaps, Bush started four games and recorded a career-high two interceptions. He carries a reputation as a special teams ace and a player who can work into a team's rotation at safety as needed. 

Do the Chiefs still need help at safety? 

It's been a busy offseason for the Chiefs at the safety position. Not only did Armani Watts and Daniel Sorensen — two depth players — hit the free agent market earlier in March, but team MVP Tyrann Mathieu also left after not being offered a contract at all by the Chiefs. Justin Reid was brought in as a replacement after an up-and-down tenure with the Houston Texans, the hope for the Chiefs is that he can return to playing at the level he did earlier in his rookie contract. Outside of Reid and fellow presumed starter Juan Thornhill, though, the position still leaves a bit to be desired. 

The addition of Bush is a solid one, as it provides defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with the opportunity to have yet another trusted coverage option should someone go down with an injury. With that said, Bush has shown up until now that he is likely nothing more than what Watts was: a coverage-heavy safety who won't spend much — if any — time in the box. 

Despite Sorensen's shortcomings, his thorough understanding of Spagnuolo's defense and his ability to fill a variety of roles makes it a bit more difficult to replace him directly. Bush doesn't accomplish that goal so while he's a great piece to have, Kansas City may still need a third safety depending on the concepts Spagnuolo plans to run in 2022 and how he wants to use Thornhill and Reid in tandem.

Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush (26) makes an interception against the New York Giants during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

