Chiefs to Sign Safety Justin Reid to Three-Year Deal

After re-signing fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't appear to have any splash moves in them on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering window for free agency. All of that changed when Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Kansas City is signing former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year contract.

Reid, who was a free agent for the first time this offseason, is just 25 years old and was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by Houston. In four seasons with the Texans, he amassed 315 tackles, 23 passes broken up and seven interceptions. His play has slipped over the past couple of years, but he boasts quite an impressive athletic profile and could trend upwards in a new system. A change of scenery is exactly what he gets in Kansas City, as he joins Juan Thornhill in the back end of the Chiefs' secondary.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the addition of Reid into the fold, that all but closes the door on the Tyrann Mathieu era in Kansas City. Despite being a two-time team MVP and achieving great individual and team success during his time with the Chiefs, Mathieu and the team failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Mathieu was expected to test the open market this offseason, and with Reid presumably taking his place in the starting lineup and a new offer reportedly never coming from the Chiefs' side, Steve Spagnuolo's defense will look very different in 2022. Here's what Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had to say about Mathieu's situation at this year's NFL Combine:

"After the Cincinnati game, we had a chance to talk, we communicated that we certainly love Tyrann and Tyrann loves being here," Veach said. "This is actually the start of that process now. So once the season ends, the coaches do their deal, and we sit back and we collect all the information and get with the coaches after they go through their scheme evaluations, and we know that once Indy rolls around, we'll have a chance to — obviously, on one hand, see all the great college prospects, but on the other hand, have an opportunity to talk with our players' agents and exchange information, so we'll start that process this week and hopefully everything ends in a positive direction."