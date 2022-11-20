How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they look to secure their eighth win of the 2022 campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, and they have a key matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on the docket for Week 11.

Back in Week 2, these two teams squared off and Kansas City was able to escape on its home turf with a 27-24 victory. Steve Spagnuolo's defense played a critical role in the comeback, and the Chiefs earned a win that now raises the stakes even more for this week's pivotal rematch.

With a second win over their division rivals in 2022, Andy Reid's squad can extend a two-win lead over Los Angeles in the AFC West and significantly raise their chances of winning the division for the seventh year in a row. With a Chiefs loss, the Chargers would gain some ground and have new life breathed into their hopes of winning the division with plenty of football left to play this season. It's a must-win game for the home team, but the visitors have plenty of momentum that could carry them into a win at SoFi Stadium.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CST

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -5.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday night broadcast will feature the duo of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color analyst) in the booth with Melissa Stark working the sidelines. Shawn Hochuli and crew will officiate the matchup.

