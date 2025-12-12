7 Mind-Blowing Numbers to Explain Chiefs’ 6-7 Record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two years ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster spent a year in New England, catching passes from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The Patriots finished with four wins, their fewest in 31 years.

There might not be a better player in the Chiefs’ locker room to offer healthy perspective entering Sunday’s game (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Watch JuJu Smith-Schuster discuss below...

“I mean, for me, I've been in worse situations,” Smith-Schuster said Friday. “And I feel like being here and being around this organization, they’ve felt a lot of positive in the past year. And I think for me, it's more so just keeping the energy up. Don't lose our personality.”

“That's one thing Coach Reid talks about, is don't lose yourself. In times like this, teams tend to kind of go all over the place … And it's moments like this when you really get to know one another.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Observers have gotten to know the Chiefs as one of the unluckiest teams in NFL history. As they cling to fading playoff hopes, here are seven mind-numbing numbers that illustrate why they’re 6-7.

Fumbles lost (1)

This year’s Chiefs are the only NFL team in 56 seasons, since the 1970 league merger, to lose one-or-fewer fumbles over their first 13 games. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Kareem Hunt’s Week 12 fumble – his first fumble lost since the first carry of his NFL career back in 2017 – puts the Chiefs in incredibly rare territory.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) recovers a fumble against New York Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Unprecedented lack of takeaways (1)

Jaylen Watson’s opening-drive interception on Thanksgiving at Dallas was Kansas City’s only takeaway over the last five games. Never in Andy Reid’s 13 years as Chiefs head coach had the team played a five-game stretch with one-or-fewer takeaways.

The only other time in his 27 years as a head coach he has experienced such a dearth over a five-game stretch was Nov. 11 through Dec. 9, 2012, in Reid’s final year in Philadelphia. The Eagles went five straight games without a fumble recovery or interception.

December 30, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid looks on against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

MOBPs and scourge of dropped interceptions (9)

Early in the second quarter last week, safety Mike Edwards dropped a sure interception at the Texans’ 11-yard line. It marked the ninth time this season a Chiefs defender has allowed an interception to hit the turf. Kansas City refers to those as MOBPs, missed opportunities on big plays.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Runs from RPOs (18)

RPOs – run-pass options – are in theory supposed to be balanced. Not in Kansas City. While only one other team, Washington, has called more RPOs this season, the Chiefs have only run the ball on 18 occasions. And defenses have obviously noticed. The data, accoring to analyst Price Carter:

How often is your team running RPO's?



The #Chiefs are tied for 2nd in RPO's despite being 21st in rush attempts from RPO. The Chiefs have only rushed the ball 18 times in an RPO.. pic.twitter.com/jD5wWb0sju — Price Carter (@priceacarter) December 12, 2025

Return touchdowns (0)

The Chiefs are one of seven NFL teams without a single non-offensive touchdown. But the fact that an Andy Reid-coached team has a zero in that category is stunning.

Consider that since 2013, when Reid took the reins of the Chiefs, Kansas City leads the NFL in total non-offensive touchdowns during that period (57, including playoffs). That obviously includes their zero this season.

In 27 years, Reid has never completed a season as an NFL head coach without at least one non-offensive touchdown. The last time the Chiefs played a full season without a non-offensive touchdown was 1988, Ronald Reagan’s final year in office.

Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany, ; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) tosses the ball back to safety Bryan Cook (6) against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Single-game completion percentage (2)

Patrick Mahomes had played his first 139 NFL games without a completion percentage below 50.0. But over his last five games, he’s had two such games: The Nov. 2 loss at Buffalo (15 of 34, 44.1 percent) and Sunday’s setback against Houston (14 of 33, 42.4 percent).

Division sweeps since 2015 (0)

Kansas City needs a win over the Chargers on Sunday to avoid its first season sweep in 11 years. It’s the longest such stretch in the NFL.

The Chiefs and Bills could both suffer season sweeps on Sunday.



The Chiefs haven’t been swept since 2014 (Broncos) and the Bills haven’t been swept since 2019 (Patriots), the 2 longest active droughts without getting swept. — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 12, 2025

