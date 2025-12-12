7 Mind-Blowing Numbers to Explain Chiefs’ 6-7 Record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two years ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster spent a year in New England, catching passes from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The Patriots finished with four wins, their fewest in 31 years.
There might not be a better player in the Chiefs’ locker room to offer healthy perspective entering Sunday’s game (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
“I mean, for me, I've been in worse situations,” Smith-Schuster said Friday. “And I feel like being here and being around this organization, they’ve felt a lot of positive in the past year. And I think for me, it's more so just keeping the energy up. Don't lose our personality.”
“That's one thing Coach Reid talks about, is don't lose yourself. In times like this, teams tend to kind of go all over the place … And it's moments like this when you really get to know one another.”
Observers have gotten to know the Chiefs as one of the unluckiest teams in NFL history. As they cling to fading playoff hopes, here are seven mind-numbing numbers that illustrate why they’re 6-7.
Fumbles lost (1)
This year’s Chiefs are the only NFL team in 56 seasons, since the 1970 league merger, to lose one-or-fewer fumbles over their first 13 games. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Kareem Hunt’s Week 12 fumble – his first fumble lost since the first carry of his NFL career back in 2017 – puts the Chiefs in incredibly rare territory.
Unprecedented lack of takeaways (1)
Jaylen Watson’s opening-drive interception on Thanksgiving at Dallas was Kansas City’s only takeaway over the last five games. Never in Andy Reid’s 13 years as Chiefs head coach had the team played a five-game stretch with one-or-fewer takeaways.
The only other time in his 27 years as a head coach he has experienced such a dearth over a five-game stretch was Nov. 11 through Dec. 9, 2012, in Reid’s final year in Philadelphia. The Eagles went five straight games without a fumble recovery or interception.
MOBPs and scourge of dropped interceptions (9)
Early in the second quarter last week, safety Mike Edwards dropped a sure interception at the Texans’ 11-yard line. It marked the ninth time this season a Chiefs defender has allowed an interception to hit the turf. Kansas City refers to those as MOBPs, missed opportunities on big plays.
Runs from RPOs (18)
RPOs – run-pass options – are in theory supposed to be balanced. Not in Kansas City. While only one other team, Washington, has called more RPOs this season, the Chiefs have only run the ball on 18 occasions. And defenses have obviously noticed. The data, accoring to analyst Price Carter:
Return touchdowns (0)
The Chiefs are one of seven NFL teams without a single non-offensive touchdown. But the fact that an Andy Reid-coached team has a zero in that category is stunning.
Consider that since 2013, when Reid took the reins of the Chiefs, Kansas City leads the NFL in total non-offensive touchdowns during that period (57, including playoffs). That obviously includes their zero this season.
In 27 years, Reid has never completed a season as an NFL head coach without at least one non-offensive touchdown. The last time the Chiefs played a full season without a non-offensive touchdown was 1988, Ronald Reagan’s final year in office.
Single-game completion percentage (2)
Patrick Mahomes had played his first 139 NFL games without a completion percentage below 50.0. But over his last five games, he’s had two such games: The Nov. 2 loss at Buffalo (15 of 34, 44.1 percent) and Sunday’s setback against Houston (14 of 33, 42.4 percent).
Division sweeps since 2015 (0)
Kansas City needs a win over the Chargers on Sunday to avoid its first season sweep in 11 years. It’s the longest such stretch in the NFL.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert