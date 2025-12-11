Why Chiefs Are Eyeing Contract Incentives as Inspiration
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the AFC championship game two years ago, Charles Omenihu strip sacked Lamar Jackson.
George Karlaftis’ ensuing recovery was an important momentum shift. Then, on Omenihu’s sixth snap of the game, disaster struck. The veteran pass rusher tore his ACL.
In pain on the cold Baltimore grass, Omenihu thought of his family. And after navigating surgery, rehab and a long road back to the field, making his 2024 debut in November last season, Omenihu, now 28, wanted something in his next contract.
“To me, it’s twofold,” Omenihu told OnSI from his locker on Wednesday. “You look at in two ways. You can look at team first, and then also look at individual.”
What he described perfectly was contract incentives. The team is rewarded by a player reaching statistical mile-markers and, simultaneously, the player earns a Christmas bonus, so to speak.
The one-year, $4 million deal Omenihu signed to rejoin the Chiefs in March included four incentives tied to playing time. He gets increased bonuses for playing in 21 percent, 35 percent, 50 percent and 65 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps.
So far, according to Spotrac, Omenihu is looking at an additional $1 million because he’s been on the field for 54.8 percent of defensive plays. Make no mistake, Omenihu cares deeply about helping the Chiefs win games as they fight for the postseason. But he also cares deeply about his loved ones.
“You have a limited time in this game,” he said Wednesday in the locker room. “So, your individual stats do matter, in a sense, because to be able to take care of your family, you have to have production behind your name.
“And so, this game is gonna keep going long, long past you playing, so you want to make sure that you do everything you can to capitalize on where you're at.”
Where several of his teammates are at is also close to triggering their own contract incentives. Others have already secured them. Here’s a closer look.
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis, who leads the team with six sacks, can earn an additional $250,000 with two more. That contract escalator increases to $500,000 with a ninth sack, to $750,000 with No. 10 and caps at $1 million should he get to 11. Obviously, for that to happen, the Chiefs also figure to win a lot over the final month.
Hollywood Brown
Hollywood Brown’s fantastic touchdown catch late in the Thanksgiving loss at Dallas not only brought the Chiefs within one score, it also earned him an additional $500,000. His fifth touchdown of the season, it gave him his most TDs since he had six in 2021 with Baltimore.
The veteran receiver is looking at an additional $250,00 for each of his next two touchdowns. Plus, with 6 more receiving yards on Sunday against the Chargers (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Brown gets another $500,000.
He can take that yards escalator farther, too. Brown, who enters the week with 496 receiving yards, can turn that $500,000 into $625,000 by reaching 625 yards, and convert it to $750,000 by reaching 750.
And, like Omenihu, Brown has playing-time incentives. That's a clause that should pay him at least another half-million since he’s already reached the first escalator, playing in 45 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps.
Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt texted Andy Reid a year ago in September and told the head coach he was available and in shape. Nearly two full seasons later, the running back is helping the Chiefs and helping himself. He needs just 91 scrimmage yards over the final four games to reach 750 and secure a $125,000 bonus.
Hunt over the last several years, especially 2025, has solidified himself as one of the NFL’s best short-yardage players. That’s not great news for his scrimmage-yards incentive. However, the Chiefs gave him another incentive in order to balance his contract: Playing time.
The running back can earn an additional $250,000 if he plays at a higher percentage over the final four games than he did in the first half. To secure that bonus, he needs to finish the season having played in at least 50 percent of the snaps. Hunt enters this week at 48.8 percent.
Don’t lag behind the chains, Chiefs Kingdom. Keep up with every moment of the journey. Register for our FREE newsletter, sent with the latest information daily. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert