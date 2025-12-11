Why Chiefs Are Eyeing Contract Incentives as Inspiration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the AFC championship game two years ago, Charles Omenihu strip sacked Lamar Jackson.

George Karlaftis’ ensuing recovery was an important momentum shift. Then, on Omenihu’s sixth snap of the game, disaster struck. The veteran pass rusher tore his ACL.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In pain on the cold Baltimore grass, Omenihu thought of his family. And after navigating surgery, rehab and a long road back to the field, making his 2024 debut in November last season, Omenihu, now 28, wanted something in his next contract.

“To me, it’s twofold,” Omenihu told OnSI from his locker on Wednesday. “You look at in two ways. You can look at team first, and then also look at individual.”

What he described perfectly was contract incentives. The team is rewarded by a player reaching statistical mile-markers and, simultaneously, the player earns a Christmas bonus, so to speak.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) celebrates after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The one-year, $4 million deal Omenihu signed to rejoin the Chiefs in March included four incentives tied to playing time. He gets increased bonuses for playing in 21 percent, 35 percent, 50 percent and 65 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps.

So far, according to Spotrac, Omenihu is looking at an additional $1 million because he’s been on the field for 54.8 percent of defensive plays. Make no mistake, Omenihu cares deeply about helping the Chiefs win games as they fight for the postseason. But he also cares deeply about his loved ones.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

“You have a limited time in this game,” he said Wednesday in the locker room. “So, your individual stats do matter, in a sense, because to be able to take care of your family, you have to have production behind your name.

“And so, this game is gonna keep going long, long past you playing, so you want to make sure that you do everything you can to capitalize on where you're at.”

Where several of his teammates are at is also close to triggering their own contract incentives. Others have already secured them. Here’s a closer look.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sack Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

George Karlaftis

George Karlaftis, who leads the team with six sacks, can earn an additional $250,000 with two more. That contract escalator increases to $500,000 with a ninth sack, to $750,000 with No. 10 and caps at $1 million should he get to 11. Obviously, for that to happen, the Chiefs also figure to win a lot over the final month.

Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown’s fantastic touchdown catch late in the Thanksgiving loss at Dallas not only brought the Chiefs within one score, it also earned him an additional $500,000. His fifth touchdown of the season, it gave him his most TDs since he had six in 2021 with Baltimore.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) catches a pass for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The veteran receiver is looking at an additional $250,00 for each of his next two touchdowns. Plus, with 6 more receiving yards on Sunday against the Chargers (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Brown gets another $500,000.

He can take that yards escalator farther, too. Brown, who enters the week with 496 receiving yards, can turn that $500,000 into $625,000 by reaching 625 yards, and convert it to $750,000 by reaching 750.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And, like Omenihu, Brown has playing-time incentives. That's a clause that should pay him at least another half-million since he’s already reached the first escalator, playing in 45 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps.

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt texted Andy Reid a year ago in September and told the head coach he was available and in shape. Nearly two full seasons later, the running back is helping the Chiefs and helping himself. He needs just 91 scrimmage yards over the final four games to reach 750 and secure a $125,000 bonus.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hunt over the last several years, especially 2025, has solidified himself as one of the NFL’s best short-yardage players. That’s not great news for his scrimmage-yards incentive. However, the Chiefs gave him another incentive in order to balance his contract: Playing time.

The running back can earn an additional $250,000 if he plays at a higher percentage over the final four games than he did in the first half. To secure that bonus, he needs to finish the season having played in at least 50 percent of the snaps. Hunt enters this week at 48.8 percent.

