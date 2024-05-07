Andy Reid Has High Praise for New Chiefs Backup QB Carson Wentz
Thus far in his illustrious career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has seen and done just about everything possible for an NFL quarterback. Despite that and despite him soon entering his eighth season in the league, the team still values surrounding him with a veteran.
In his first campaign, it was Alex Smith who started above Mahomes. Since then, signal-callers in the 30-plus age range such as Chad Henne, Matt Moore and Blaine Gabbert have worked with the two-time NFL MVP to bring out the best of him. Kansas City clearly wants to have a proven backup in the room. Mahomes can now qualify as an elder statesman, yet this year's second-string quarterback is 31-year-old Carson Wentz.
Speaking at the end of rookie minicamp this week, head coach Andy Reid praised Wentz and doubled down on preferring a more experienced understudy for Mahomes.
“I still like having that," Reid said. "I thought Blaine did a nice job of that when he was here last year. Carson I know did a nice job when he worked with the Rams – had a nice game for them actually when he played for them right at the end there. We welcome him in. We talked to him last year when we were talking to Blaine and he was holding off for an opportunity possibly to start. It was good to get him in this position and if he has an opportunity to play, he has an opportunity to play. We’ll see how it goes, he’s really handled it well since he’s been here, he’s a good football player. I like him.”
Speaking of someone who's seen and done a lot, Wentz certainly fits that bill. The former No. 2 overall draft pick spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but this will be his fourth organization in as many years since then. The Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and, now, the Chiefs can all claim Wentz as a player this decade in addition to Philadelphia.
In Reid's presser, he confirmed a rumor that Kansas City had expressed interest in Wentz an offseason ago. Things didn't end up panning out due to Wentz wanting a more premium opportunity (playing time-wise and perhaps financially), although the two sides partnered just a year later. Now no longer regarded as a formidable starter, Wentz is adjusting to life as a backup.
At his introductory press conference last month, the one-time Pro Bowler said Reid played a significant role in him wanting to come to the Chiefs.
“Lots of unknowns about the future; I’ll take it one day at a time, first and foremost,” Wentz said. “Big intrigue to want to come here. Why I’m here today is just the winning culture. Seeing it from afar and seeing it from around the league the last couple of years, just the culture Coach Reid has kind of set. You see it, and I’ve admired it for years. That was a big piece of the puzzle for me and the desire to be here on a winning team, in a good culture, in a good community with a good fanbase, it just seemed like a good fit.”
Wentz just might be the most intriguing backup Kansas City has had since Mahomes served in that role during his rookie year in 2017. Wentz's blend of athleticism, arm strength and experience makes him a possible candidate to lead the club to a few wins if a multi-week Mahomes absence were to ever occur. He's also younger than someone like Gabbert or Henne, players who were nearing the end of their respective careers when they signed.
The Chiefs' goal is to maximize whatever Wentz has left and put him in a good position to succeed. For the club's best possible outcome, that means its 2024 backup preparing well and helping Mahomes do the same. There's a gap between Wentz and organizational depth like Chris Oladokun and Ian Book, which is by design.
Reid is a fan of the newcomer who is now the latest member of what's turning out to be a predictable list behind Mahomes.