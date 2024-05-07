Chris Oladokun Discusses Minicamp Approach, Talks with Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs' first-year class got in some valuable work at rookie minicamp, but a few veterans also used this period as a chance to get a bit more experience. Third-year quarterback Chris Oladokun is one of those players, taking the field as one of the more seasoned members of Kansas City from Saturday to Monday.
Oladokun, a former seventh-round draft pick, now has a good feel for how head coach Andy Reid's system works. While he has yet to log serious in-game reps, his time on the practice squad has kept him around the organization since joining back in August 2022. He's no longer the new kid on the block, but instead a trusted voice on the field.
As such, Oladokun used this minicamp as a way to keep improving. Speaking to the media on Monday, the 26-year-old spoke highly of the moments he had over the weekend.
“I take it as another opportunity to get better," Oladokun said. "It’s not just something that they ask me — well they do ask me — but it’s something that I want to do. It’s something that I feel like it just gives me an opportunity to get better. Especially in my role as a third guy, the reps are slim so to come out here no matter who is out here — I could take all you guys out there and try to figure out the offense with you guys."
In addition to helping himself learn and grow, Oladokun now finds himself in a position where he can assist his teammates in doing the same.
"It’s just another opportunity, it’s good for me not only to be able to run the offense and be able to spearhead everything but also be a teacher," Oladokun said. "One of my good friends from back home from Tampa, he was actually in the camp and he stayed with me the past three days so being able to go over the playbook and then install with him and sort of teach him was something that was neat for myself to really hone in and be like, ‘Alright, you really know it.’ Third year in the system and so now it’s just going out there and producing when I get my opportunities.”
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to conclude that not too much can seriously be taken away from a three-day minicamp. With that said, players do tangibly improve and pick things up thanks to more individualized coaching opportunities. During upcoming OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp, full-team exercises will see entire position groups putting the pieces together all at once. The rookies (and vets like Oladokun) just wrapped up a relatively rare opportunity.
With Oladokun more confident in his own abilities and comfortable with the Chiefs, he can begin to break down his fellow offensive pieces. For example, he revealed on Monday that Patrick Mahomes has been asking about his new teammates. Oladkoun serves as an on-field scout of sorts, relaying to Mahomes that things are in good shape.
“It’s good because Pat has called me after every single day and he’s like, ‘Hey, how are the guys doing? What routes are they good at?’" Oladokun said. "Things of that nature, just sort of asking about the guys, even just in the cafeteria, ‘How are they as dudes? Good dudes?’ That’s something that I think Coach Reid and all the coaches — we take pride in here, everyone is a good dude in the building. It’s good to actually be the first one to call Pat and be like, ‘Hey man, Xavier Worthy is as fast as he is.’”
Oladokun knows that his spot on the Chiefs' eventual 53-man roster isn't obvious at all. Especially considering the NFL's emergency quarterback rule, there just isn't much incentive for a team to carry too many signal-callers. Carson Wentz was signed to be Mahomes's backup with experience, so this could be another year on the practice squad for Oladokun.
As Oladokun waits for his time to come, though, he believes things are clicking in real time. That's good news for him, the franchise's quarterback depth and those who will work with him for the rest of the offseason.