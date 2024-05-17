Patrick Mahomes is Top 2024 MVP Candidate in Recent QB Index
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in all of football under center, which is something that even an up-and-down 2023 season couldn't change. Thanks to some postseason heroics from Patrick Mahomes and company, the organization has won consecutive Super Bowl titles and is in a prime position to pursue a three-peat in 2024-25.
As a result, there isn't much questioning Mahomes's status anymore. He's transcended his peers and is now in an all-time hierarchy, something that's confirmed by most current quarterback rankings. The NFL.com power index is no different.
In his top 10 list, Nick Shook ranked the "way-too-early" MVP candidates among signal-callers. Mahomes took home the top spot, followed by some usual suspects like Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens). C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) rounded out the top five.
The logic from Shook is simple. Mahomes is still Mahomes, and getting him some extra help for this season doesn't hurt.
"If Mahomes is healthy and Kansas City doesn't fall like the Roman Empire, the man will be in this conversation," Shook wrote. "Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl titles, the two-time regular-season MVP (2018, 2022) received some much-needed reinforcements this offseason, too, in the form of Marquise Brown and deep threat Xavier Worthy, whom the Chiefs traded up for in Round 1 of last month's draft. As long as he's on the field, Mahomes can never be counted out of this award race."
Here's the rest of the top 10, in order:
- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
- Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts)
- Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)
- Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)
- Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)
Mahomes doesn't have tremendous odds for MVP in terms of value, which is a testament to how likely markets think he is to earn the award relative to the field. Just a year ago, the two-time winner threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in perhaps the worst statistical campaign of his career. Mahomes finished seventh in MVP voting.
As Shook mentioned, though, a better supporting cast could see the face of the league have a rebound performance this coming season. Brown profiles as quite possibly the best wideout Kansas City has had in the post-Tyreek Hill era, and Worthy's speed is downright tantalizing. Without knowing how long (or whether, for that matter) Rashee Rice could miss in the event of a potential suspension, it's easy to see this Chiefs offense being potent.
Consequently, Mahomes is getting plenty of flowers as the offseason continues. Until given a reason to think otherwise, banking on Kansas City's superstar quarterback to maintain his spot is a wise assumption to make.