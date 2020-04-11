Arrowhead Report
Arrowhead Report Roundtable: Chiefs keep Sammy Watkins

Joshua Brisco

After the Kansas City Chiefs and Sammy Watkins worked out a contract restructuring for the 2020 season, the Arrowhead Report crew got together to discuss their thoughts on the deal.

Joshua Brisco: After doing the kind of advanced-reptilian-solar-being math required to understand the specifics and incentives of the Chiefs' restructured deal with Watkins, I was left a little bit underwhelmed. Only $5 million off of the cap — now all but gone after (rightfully) re-signing CB Bashaud Breeland — pales in comparison to the $14 million they would have saved by releasing him outright. 

Obviously the Chiefs value Watkins highly, and Brett Veach always has. The price tag is still a bit high for my liking, but I'm in favor of anything that keeps Patrick Mahomes surrounded by an embarrassment of offensive weapons, especially in an offseason as uncertain as this one. Even on a pricey number, a one-year deal to keep a familiar weapon in the offense is fine by me.

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs didn’t get as much cap relief as some may have hoped, but they did get a win-win situation for the 2020 season. Sammy Watkins makes everyone else’s life easier and proved to be a key piece during last season’s Super Bowl run. With everyone wanting to “run it back,” it only made sense to give the Lizard King a fair deal while also maintaining cap flexibility for 2021.

Tucker Franklin: The Chiefs got a bang for their buck with Watkins. The 26-year-old receiver returns to a Super Bowl-winning offense that has retained 10 of its 11 starters. The restructured deal saves the club $5 million in cap room while keeping the band together. The incentive loaded, one-year deal benefits both parties involved. Barring his health, Watkins can be a top-tier receiver. His return takes pressure off Tyreek Hill and other weapons, including Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, which gives one of the best — if not the best — offense in the league an opportunity to thrive once again.

Taylor Witt: Watkins may have started his Kansas City career off by drawing the ire of Chiefs fans with his spotty production and high price tag, but all may have been forgiven after his team-leading 288 postseason receiving yards on the way to winning the Super Bowl.

The restructured contract was a no-brainer, and it gives both Watkins and the Chiefs some financial stability. Watkins gets guaranteed money with incentives to earn more and the Chiefs get wiggle room in their salary cap. Watkins also knows the offense and completes the Legion of Zoom's triumphant return to the field for the 2020 season.

Jacob Harris: Sammy Watkins is good. Having him on the Chiefs is good. He may return to his natural reptilian state of brumation for the 2020 regular season, but as long as he is woken upon the commencement of the playoffs, he will likely perform at a level that will be worth the money provided to him for his services as a professional football wide receiver. In the event that he is not stirred from his typical slumber, he will almost certainly no longer be a Chief in 2021, and that is okay.

