What Titans Spurning Matt Nagy Could Mean For Chiefs

When the offseason began for the Kansas City Chiefs, Head Coach Andy Reid still thought it was a possibility that the team could bring back Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy with a new contract.

However, Nagy had his sights set on bigger dreams. He spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs as their OC after he was fired as head coach of the Chicago Bears following four disappointing years between 2018 and 2021.

He's spent the past few weeks trying to land another opportunity to lead a new franchise. It seemed like he was on his way to securing a second chance at his dream job, as he emerged as a finalist for the Tennessee Titans.

Then, in a hurry, the team elected to hire former San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh instead, giving him his shot at redemption after getting fired as head coach of the New York Jets five games into the 2024 season.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and coach Andy Reid react against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

What's next for Matt Nagy?

While Matt Nagy was out hunting his next head-coaching opportunity, the Kansas City Chiefs and Head Coach Andy Reid searched for his replacement as offensive coordinator. KC seems to have identified a frontrunner, with the return of Eric Bieniemy on the horizon. He was the OC for the Chiefs between 2018 and 2022, when he led a top-five offense nearly every season and helped lead the team to three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

Kansas City hasn't had nearly the same level of success on the attack under Nagy. Now, he might be out of a job entirely in the NFL. However, he still has a chance to land a head-coaching gig, as he has also been interviewed by the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and Las Vegas Raiders, although the Tennessee Titans have been the only team to speak with him twice so far.



ESPN sources: Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their head coach. Saleh spent Monday in Tennessee with the Titans, and the two sides impressed each other enough to move forward together. pic.twitter.com/rXC94my62B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2026

Even if he doesn't get the promotion he wants, it won't likely be the end of Nagy's NFL career. There are plenty of teams in the league that also need a new offensive coordinator, including some of the franchises that are looking for a head coach. Nagy may have to settle for an OC job elsewhere.

One of the teams that needs a new offensive coordinator is the Raiders, who have already interviewed Nagy for their head coach vacancy. If Las Vegas ends up going with a defensive mind like Jesse Minter or Vance Joseph, it'll need a strong, experienced play-caller to lead the offense. Nagy could be the pick there, which means he'll have the opportunity to get "revenge" on the Chiefs at least twice a year.

