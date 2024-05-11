Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Rookie Contract Projections Listed
The Kansas City Chiefs have more salary cap room than usual at this point in the offseason, especially after trading cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. While general manager Brett Veach has yet to take advantage of that, he does have to keep a bit of those funds in-house for the club's 2024 NFL Draft class.
Rookie contracts for first-round picks around the league are starting to be finalized and announced. While Kansas City doesn't have a deal with Xavier Worthy done as of the publishing of this article, the reigning champs should be working toward that goal soon. OTAs and mandatory minicamp are on the horizon, so franchises will see their offseasons ramp back up.
In the meantime, let's take a look at what the Chiefs' rookie contracts could set up as.
Spotrac's estimates are rounded to the nearest hundred thousand for total values and the nearest thousand for signing bonuses of less than $1M.
Round 1: Xavier Worthy ($13.8M total, $6.8M signing bonus)
The early projection for the No. 28 overall pick sees him land just under $14M over the course of his rookie deal. That's, of course, without considering a potential fifth-year option since he's a first-round pick. A year ago, No. 31 overall selection Felix Anudike-Uzomah signed his rookie contract worth right under $12M in total. Worthy, a speedy wideout from Texas, figures to be worth his initial earnings and then some if things pan out.
Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia ($6.4M total, $1.5M signing bonus)
Suamataia, the 63rd overall pick, is slotted by Spotrac to bring in less than half of Worthy's contract value. This makes sense, however, as Rashee Rice's rookie-scale deal is worth a total of $6.5M as the 55th overall 2023 NFL Draft pick. His signing bonus of approximately $1.7M also aligns nicely with Suamataia's estimate of $1.5M. Suamataia will compete for a starting job at left tackle this offseason.
Round 4: Jared Wiley ($4.7M total, $689k signing bonus)
Wiley was the first of two Chiefs fourth-round picks on Day 3 of the draft. The most recent and comparable case to look at here would be Chamarri Conner, who was taken 12 spots earlier than Wiley in 2023. Conner's on the books for just under $4.6M by the time his first deal is done, so this is a sensible projection. Wiley is a nice value add as high-upside depth.
Round 4: Jaden Hicks ($4.5M, $529k signing bonus)
Not much changes here, as the Wiley and Hicks picks had just one selection sandwiched between them. The Washington State defensive back, a versatile do-it-all piece who should endear himself to Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt, falls in line with a reasonable estimate.
Round 5: Hunter Nourzad ($4.3M total, $302k signing bonus)
Nourzad is a player the Chiefs see as a possible replacement for the departed Nick Allegretti. Luckily for them, the fifth-round pick will be much more affordable than the deal Allegretti got in free agency earlier this year. Nourzad's projected contract checks in just a bit higher than that of 2023 fifth-rounder B.J. Thompson, who will make $4.1M for his respective ticket.
Round 6: Kamal Hadden ($4.2M total, $138k signing bonus)
The deeper into the draft a team gets, the less wiggle room there typically seems to be regarding contracts. Hadden, a productive cornerback at Tennessee, figures to make right around $4.2M over the next four seasons. His Chiefs contract comparison, 2023 sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn, is no longer with the organization.
Round 7: C.J. Hanson ($4.1M total, $85k signing bonus)
Hanson was taken two spots earlier than Nic Jones, the 250th pick in last year's draft. Jones, under club control through 2026, will make just under $4M in total value under his contract terms. Hanson's projection slots in just a bit higher.