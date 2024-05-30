Dave Toub on New NFL Kickoff Rule, Chiefs' Possible Strategy
While many speak of there being two proverbial sides of the ball during an NFL game (offense and defense), the third facet will surely be emphasized a lot more in 2024.
This coming season, all 32 teams will experience something different with the arrival of a new kickoff system. Adopted from the XFL's style of play, the changes are geared toward reviving the kickoff return. In years past, player safety alterations and touchback incentives made clubs opt for returns less often. Now, there should be added excitement for everyone.
With that said, it also makes strategy a much more significant part of planning. For the Kansas City Chiefs, special teams coordinator Dave Toub is plotting and scheming during the team's OTA period. Who kicks the ball off in games and how the ball is kicked are suddenly critical decisions. Ironically, starting placekicker Harrison Butker doesn't appear to be the clear-cut preferred choice.
"I like to have somebody who is able to make a tackle," Toub said. "Butker is able to make a tackle, but I really don't want him making tackles all year long. If you watch the XFL — we watched every play — I bet kickers were involved in probably at least 25-40% of the tackles, either trying to make a guy bounce back, or making the tackle itself or just missing the tackle. We don't want Butker in that situation, but he will be a kicker. He'll be a guy we'll use in certain situations. He's got a lot of ability to move the ball, whereas the other guys may not be as apt at doing that, and we'll use him."
The new kickoff rules, which can be read in full detail here, come off as confusing to some. At a barebones level, though, players on the kicking and receiving teams will line up closer together and a landing zone is now taken into account. Crisp blocking is paramount, as is timing due to the decreased distance before a potential point of contact.
Tackling, as Toub hinted at, is something to think about now. Situation-dependent, Butker may be replaced by someone like Louis Rees-Zammit or Justin Reid. Reid has experience filling in on kickoff duty, so Toub is confident in his ability to pinch-hit there in 2024-25.
"Justin can cover, he can kick," Toub said. "He can go down there and make tackles. He's an extra guy they're probably not accounting for. They know that guy can go down and tackle, but a guy like Justin is a guy they have to worry about. You have to get him blocked, and you have to give up blocking somebody else. That's the whole thought of that."
In theory, the approved rule changes will lead to a serious spike in return attempts. Because players won't be forced to run longer distances before impact, the injury risk is at least partially mitigated in the process. It should be a worthy trade-off as the league looks to make kickoffs entertaining again. Even if things don't work out, the new process is only approved for one year as-is.
For most clubs, including the Chiefs, the benefits are fascinating. There's a presence of competitiveness in OTAs for special teams battles, which should bleed into training camp. Gone are the days of one unquestioned returner or kickoff specialist entering the preseason, at least for the reigning champs. As Toub weighs his options, he understands the gravity of Kansas City's final rotation.
It's a serious opportunity for everyone involved.
"This is huge," Toub said. "It's going to create jobs for returners. It's going to be important for everybody to figure that out, they're all figuring that out now. Kickers, cover guys, it's going to be that much more important. Here's an example: Last year, there were 1,970 touchbacks throughout the league through a 17-game season. Now, we think there's going to be 1,600 more actual football plays. That's a lot of football, and it's going to be exciting for the fans and the players, they're excited about it too."