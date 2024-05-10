Way-Too-Early 2025 Kansas City Chiefs Three-Round Mock Draft
Coming off back-to-back Super Bowl championships, the Kansas City Chiefs filled some holes and necessary depth through their most recent 2024 NFL Draft class. It was headlined by first-round selection wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the speedster from Texas. Adding depth along the offensive line was critical with offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia being their prize pick of the bunch near the end of the second round. The team was also able to get great value in their fourth-round selections, tight end Jared Wiley and defensive back Jaden Hicks.
The Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl yet again and would be the first team in NFL history to three-peat if they can achieve that success for a third consecutive season. Every season, and offseason for that matter, comes with its own surprises and turn of events that no one can predict, but it's never too early to look at next year's draft class. Here's a look at the direction the Chiefs could go in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
We’ll go with the assumption the Chiefs win the Super Bowl again and will have the last pick in the first, second, and third rounds. The Chiefs also currently hold the Tennessee Titans' third-rounder from the L'Jarius Sneed trade, but without knowing what range Tennessee could pick in (and what else the Chiefs might do to use that third-rounder to maneuver in 2025), we'll just make the Chiefs' three original picks here.
Round 1, Pick 32: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
Could the Chiefs take wide receivers in the first round in back-to-back drafts? Kaden Prather likely isn’t on many radars at the moment, but he could shoot up mock draft boards by the time 2025 draft season rolls around with a solid senior year and a good NFL Draft Combine showing. He has size (6-foot-4 and 212 lbs) that has some drawing comparisons to former Georgia and Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who was a draft darling before being selected by the Indianapolis Colts early in the second round. Prather started his college career at West Virginia before ending up at Maryland last season for his junior year.
One thing that could hold Prather back in his final season at Maryland may be the quarterback position. No one knows who the starter will be at this point, and if his stats and production don’t match up with his potential, he could slide a bit further down some draft boards. I also considered trading up to go after Missouri’s Luther Burden or Ohio State’s Ameka Egbuka, but those two could be top-15 picks, making it difficult for the Chiefs to move up that much to acquire one of the top-tier wide receivers of the class.
Round 2, Pick 64: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
Joshua Farmer, at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, could be a great late second-round selection for the Chiefs. The team will need to restock the defensive line pool after bringing back a lot of their current core up front on one-year deals for 2024. Farmer has the size and power to be a contributor from day one. With an expanded role with the Seminoles in 2023, Farmer had 10 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, five sacks and one pass deflection. As he continues to improve and showcase his talents, the Chiefs may not have the opportunity to take him at the end of the second round, but he’s a name to keep an eye on.
Another guy who was considered here has a great name: Bear Alexander. The former Georgia Bulldog and current USC Trojan would also be a great fit at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds. He was an All-Pac 12 player in 2023 and will look to continue to improve in 2024.
Round 3, Pick 95: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
The Chiefs have shown they can get value with cornerbacks in later rounds, and they could get some value in Cobee Bryant (a.k.a. the Hawk Mamba) at the end of the third round. Bryant is a ball hawk and has become known as a guy who creates turnovers in big moments. He’s a respectable 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback and can still get stronger. Bryant finished the 2023 season with 30 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and five passes defended. He also added one sack last season. Getting another playmaker in the secondary at this point in the draft would be a home run for general manager Brett Veach and company.
A fun side note: Bryant will be playing home games with the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during their conference schedule this year as their home stadium is being renovated. Bryant’s close ties to the area could give the Chiefs an even closer look at the player this fall.
Another guy to keep an eye on could be a second Jayhawk cornerback, Mello Dotson. He’s a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback who had two pick-sixes last season for Kansas and is projected to be a late third- or early fourth-round pick ahead of the 2024 season. Both of these Jayhawks could be draft risers if they continue to be productive and their team has another quality season.
The Chiefs continue to have a wide-open window for Super Bowl opportunities with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid leading the way as head coach. Adding young talent in the first few rounds of the draft who can compete for a starting role on the team right away will continue to keep that window propped open for years to come.