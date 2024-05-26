Louis Rees-Zammit Embraces KC, Looks to Make Impact for Chiefs
When the Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, many were curious but a bit skeptical of the move. The same sentiment is generally felt now, as this is the first time Rees-Zammit has played American football at any level. It is fair to be unsure of what he can do on the field in year one but also curious about what his ceiling can be in the future.
One thing that can’t be denied: Rees-Zammit has already embraced Kansas City in his short time here. He was spotted on a day at Worlds of Fun and the World War I Memorial, two classic venues. He was also seen at a recent Sporting KC match. Rees-Zammit seems more than comfortable making this his home over the next several years. He signed a three-year deal with the team, but what type of impact could he make with the Chiefs?
From all accounts, Rees-Zammit is a workout warrior. He spent 10 weeks in the NFL’s IMG Academy training program. After signing with the Chiefs, social media posts have shown him working out with Patrick Mahomes and his trainer, Bobby Stroupe. His legs look like tree trunks. He may be one of the fastest players on a team that has some truly elite speedsters. Head coach Andy Reid has to be licking his chops working up some plays for this guy.
The expectations in year one should be tempered so if he breaks out, it will be a nice surprise. Reid could have a couple of plays per game with Rees-Zammit playing out of the backfield, but where he could really shine to start is on special teams. With the new kickoff rules, he could really be a strong asset for special teams coach Dave Toub.
Rees-Zammit was also fielding punts this week during OTAs and could be a strong contender to return punts for the Chiefs in 2024. If he can do well on special teams and work his way into a running back rotation, that would be considered a good first season. Any additional production with the first-team offense would be a bonus for the Chiefs.
The 'Legion of Zoom' could be back with a trio of new players in Rees-Zammit, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes should be excited about all of these new weapons to work with. Even if Rees-Zammit doesn’t have a big role in the offense right away, his presence in practice is enough to get people excited initially.
There isn’t a long list of rugby players who have made the jump to the NFL and been successful. The only player of note in recent NFL history is Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata. He, alongside Jason Kelce and the rest of the Eagles' offensive line, revolutionized an infamous short-yardage play and turned it into what is now called the “tush push” or “brotherly shove" when two or three players line up behind a quarterback and help push him along with the help up front.
Despite the success Mailata has seen, there has never been a skill position player to make the jump quite as smoothly. In fact, no skill position player who tried making the jump from rugby to the NFL has ever made the active roster for a full season. Why could Rees-Zammit buck the trend?
At 23 years old, he’s like a rookie coming into the league. He’s not an old rugby player who flamed out and wanted to try his hand at the NFL. He’s a young star who was just getting started in his career. Now he will join the Chiefs to potentially be a weapon as one of the fastest players in the NFL. The Chiefs were lacking playmakers who could show separation, and Rees-Zammit could fill a role for the back-to-back champs.
While there will be plenty of doubters, Rees-Zammit could be an exciting story to follow. Training camp and preseason games should give fans plenty of opportunity to see him in action before the Chiefs make a decision on whether or not to keep him on the active roster. Given the three-year contract, the Chiefs feel like Rees-Zammit could have an impact.
While it’s fun to overreact to positive plays in OTAs, there is a legitimate chance Rees-Zammit can build upon strong performances as he gets more work in with the team. Look for No. 9 at training camp — he may just be your next favorite player.