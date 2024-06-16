Recent List Says Chiefs Have NFL's Best Backup Quarterback Situation
The Kansas City Chiefs have the most stable quarterback position in the league with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, but KC has seen a lot of shuffling at the backup quarterback spot in recent years. Mahomes has been backed up by Chad Henne, Matt Moore and Blaine Gabbert as KC's starter, but this year's No. 2, former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz, is earning some hype ahead of the 2024 season.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked the top 10 backup quarterback situations in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season, and Wentz topped the list at No. 1, giving KC the league's best backup setup.
"It's been years since Wentz was a regular difference-maker, let alone a surefire starter," Benjamin wrote. "But his big-bodied dual-threat ability has been undersold since he left a dysfunctional Washington Commanders group; he was legitimately solid in limited work as Matthew Stafford's No. 2 in 2023. Couple that, plus his extensive experience (93 career starts), with Kansas City's championship-caliber weaponry and coaching staff, and the Chiefs could probably remain scary even if the matchless Patrick Mahomes misses a start or three."
In addition to the changes in expectations for Wentz over the years, he's also entering a different role at this point in his career. Earlier this month, Wentz spoke to members of the media about adapting to life as a backup.
"It's different," Wentz admitted. "I'm not gonna lie, it's definitely different, but at the end of the day, I'm still approaching it to be ready. At the end of the day, that's kind of my mindset, I'm trying to learn as much as I can as quick as I can, formulate a relationship with all of these guys and just keep getting better on the field. At the end of the day, that's the mindset you have to have in this league. You gotta always be ready to go when called upon, so that's no different, I guess, in that regard, but you know, you go out to practice and you're with the twos or you're going scout team, it is different, but I'm just trying to get better and take it one day at a time."