SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Kansas City Chiefs Place Fullback Anthony Sherman on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Albert Breer of The MMQB later clarified that Sherman was placed on the list because he was near someone with coronavirus, not because of his own positive test. Nate Taylor of The Athletic confirmed both reports.

Sherman becomes the second member of the Chiefs to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent weeks, after practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for coronavirus on October 3.

Sherman, one of the league's top fullbacks and one of the longest-tenured Chiefs alongside Eric Fisher and Travis Kelce, was also responsible for one of Kansas City's top highlights of 2020, catching an underhanded pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy later told the media that the play was called "smoked sausage," referring to Sherman's "The Sausage" nickname.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Sherman has taken 33 offensive snaps (9.46% of all offensive snaps) and 98 special teams snaps (74.81%), which put him on pace to take a similar amount of snaps as he did in 2019, with 9.33% of offensive and 73.22% of special teams snaps.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Regular Season Wins Against the Chiefs are Lesser Teams' Super Bowls

Fans and teams will revel in beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season. That's OK. The Chiefs have bigger things to accomplish.

jacobharris

Are the Chiefs Wasting Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Talent?

For the fourth straight week, we saw Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire's ineffectiveness against opposing defenses. Whether on the ground or through the air, Edwards-Helaire has yet to match the single-game production he had Week 1. To me, that brings up the question, "Are the Chiefs using Edwards-Helaire properly?"

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Offensive Line Loses Kelechi Osemele in 40-32 Loss to Raiders

While attempting to set up a block on a Patrick Mahomes scramble, left guard Kelechi Osemele fell to the ground. After being attended to by members of the Chiefs’ training staff, he was carted off.

Joe Andrews

Report: Chiefs Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins Expected to Miss 'Possibly a Couple Weeks'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to miss "possibly a couple weeks" with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Kingdom: It's OK to Lose a Game, the Sky Isn't Falling

Yesterday will probably be a day to forget for Kansas City Chiefs fans as the visiting Las Vegas Raiders gave the home team their first loss of the season by a score of 40-32. While there are many things to be upset about I think there is more to learn from in this loss than all the 13 consecutive wins put together.

Tucker D. Franklin

'It Didn’t Work, What We Were Calling,' — Andy Reid Identifies Flaws After Chiefs' 40-32 loss to Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get anything going in the second half of their 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

'We Didn't Come Out and Execute Today' — Chris Jones Disappointed With D-Line's Performance

While most of the disappointment about the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive performance was shifted to the secondary, defensive lineman Chris Jones knows there was more the guys in the trenches could've done.

Tucker D. Franklin

Derek Carr and the Raiders Exploit the Chiefs' Defense in 40-32 Loss

Kansas City Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu recognizes the issues his team's secondary faced in a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

Lack of Execution Plagued Chiefs' Offense in 40-32 Loss to the Raiders

After the Kansas City Chiefs dropped their first game of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32 on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was aware of the team's shortcomings.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Fall to Las Vegas 40-32, First Loss to the Raiders Since 2017

For the first time since 2012, the Las Vegas Raiders secured a victory the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders outlasted the Chiefs with a 40-32 victory on Sunday. The loss snaps Kansas City’s 13-game winning streak and five-game streak against the Raiders.

Tucker D. Franklin