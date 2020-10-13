Kansas City Chiefs Place Fullback Anthony Sherman on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed fullback Anthony Sherman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Albert Breer of The MMQB later clarified that Sherman was placed on the list because he was near someone with coronavirus, not because of his own positive test. Nate Taylor of The Athletic confirmed both reports.

Sherman becomes the second member of the Chiefs to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent weeks, after practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for coronavirus on October 3.

Sherman, one of the league's top fullbacks and one of the longest-tenured Chiefs alongside Eric Fisher and Travis Kelce, was also responsible for one of Kansas City's top highlights of 2020, catching an underhanded pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy later told the media that the play was called "smoked sausage," referring to Sherman's "The Sausage" nickname.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Sherman has taken 33 offensive snaps (9.46% of all offensive snaps) and 98 special teams snaps (74.81%), which put him on pace to take a similar amount of snaps as he did in 2019, with 9.33% of offensive and 73.22% of special teams snaps.