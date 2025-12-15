Sampling of ACL Timelines, Comebacks of Prior NFL Players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – First, the obvious disclaimer: No two ACL injuries are the same, and Patrick Mahomes’ surgery, recovery and timeline will be unique to him.

Micah Parsons for instance, after reportedly ending his season with an ACL injury on the same afternoon Sunday, is likely to have a different path.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, watches. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One shard of good news as the Chiefs sweep up the broken glass of their 2025 hopes: The NFL will not start a season before Labor Day. And Labor Day in 2026 falls on Monday, Sept. 7. That means Mahomes actually will get an extra week before the Chiefs open his 10th NFL season on the weekend of Sunday, Sept. 13.

That said, the timing of a Dec. 14 injury on the NFL’s 12-month calendar is not good. And as a result, the Chiefs can certainly plan for an offseason program without their franchise quarterback -- and likely a training camp with Mahomes on the physical unable to perform list.

While Mahomes makes the all-important choice of surgeon and schedules surgery, here’s a sampling of prior players who’ve successfully navigated returns.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Adrian Peterson

If he hasn’t already, Mahomes should call Adrian Peterson and start a conversation of NFL MVPs who grew up in East Texas.

On Christmas Eve 2011, just 30 yards shy of a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his NFL career, Peterson tore his ACL. And in one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, Peterson didn’t just return in time for the season-opener; he also rushed for 2,097 yards and captured NFL MVP honors.

Dec 23, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) dives for extra yardage against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That Week 1 game on Sept. 9, 2012, when he scored two touchdowns in the Vikings’ overtime win over Jacksonville, came just eight-and-a-half months after Peterson’s injury.

Carson Wentz

Like Mahomes, the quarterback’s former teammate in 2017 sustained a late-season ACL injury. And with Wentz on injured reserve, Nick Foles remarkably guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England.

Wentz had a longer recovery, though. Nine-and-a-half months after his ACL injury in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 2017, the quarterback didn’t return until Week 3 of the following season, Sept. 23, 2018. And, unlike Peterson, Wentz seemed to struggle after his return. He finished 5-6 in his 11 starts and the Eagles missed the playoffs.

Dec 10, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is escorted off the field after injuring his knee in the second half of the Eagles 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks linebacker tore his ACL on New Year’s Day 2023, Week 17 of the 2022 season, just as Seattle was preparing for a playoff berth.

And perhaps giving Mahomes a bit of hope as medical science has advanced, Brooks returned in time for the 2023 season opener. Brooks said he never believed the doctor’s timeline.

Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

