Sampling of ACL Timelines, Comebacks of Prior NFL Players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – First, the obvious disclaimer: No two ACL injuries are the same, and Patrick Mahomes’ surgery, recovery and timeline will be unique to him.
Micah Parsons for instance, after reportedly ending his season with an ACL injury on the same afternoon Sunday, is likely to have a different path.
One shard of good news as the Chiefs sweep up the broken glass of their 2025 hopes: The NFL will not start a season before Labor Day. And Labor Day in 2026 falls on Monday, Sept. 7. That means Mahomes actually will get an extra week before the Chiefs open his 10th NFL season on the weekend of Sunday, Sept. 13.
That said, the timing of a Dec. 14 injury on the NFL’s 12-month calendar is not good. And as a result, the Chiefs can certainly plan for an offseason program without their franchise quarterback -- and likely a training camp with Mahomes on the physical unable to perform list.
While Mahomes makes the all-important choice of surgeon and schedules surgery, here’s a sampling of prior players who’ve successfully navigated returns.
Adrian Peterson
If he hasn’t already, Mahomes should call Adrian Peterson and start a conversation of NFL MVPs who grew up in East Texas.
On Christmas Eve 2011, just 30 yards shy of a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his NFL career, Peterson tore his ACL. And in one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, Peterson didn’t just return in time for the season-opener; he also rushed for 2,097 yards and captured NFL MVP honors.
That Week 1 game on Sept. 9, 2012, when he scored two touchdowns in the Vikings’ overtime win over Jacksonville, came just eight-and-a-half months after Peterson’s injury.
Carson Wentz
Like Mahomes, the quarterback’s former teammate in 2017 sustained a late-season ACL injury. And with Wentz on injured reserve, Nick Foles remarkably guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England.
Wentz had a longer recovery, though. Nine-and-a-half months after his ACL injury in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 2017, the quarterback didn’t return until Week 3 of the following season, Sept. 23, 2018. And, unlike Peterson, Wentz seemed to struggle after his return. He finished 5-6 in his 11 starts and the Eagles missed the playoffs.
Jordyn Brooks
The Seahawks linebacker tore his ACL on New Year’s Day 2023, Week 17 of the 2022 season, just as Seattle was preparing for a playoff berth.
And perhaps giving Mahomes a bit of hope as medical science has advanced, Brooks returned in time for the 2023 season opener. Brooks said he never believed the doctor’s timeline.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert