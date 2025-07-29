Chiefs Rookie Continues to Impress OC Matt Nagy
The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp is starting to ramp up in intensity. Now that the players are wearing pads, both rookies and veterans are getting back into the rhythm of football activities. From what we've heard and observed, the competition among the players is just beginning.
The Chiefs are hopeful that their 2025 NFL Draft class will be able to roll with the punches as much as they can as they adjust from football at the collegiate level to football at the professional level. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has his eyes on all of his players, but one rookie continues to impress early.
Kansas City's fourth-round draft pick in wide receiver Jalen Royals has turned the heads of several coaches and veterans he shares the wide receiving room with. Royals is looking to showcase what he can do in training camp, as his chances of becoming a factor early in the season for the Chiefs have increased over the last two weeks.
Coach Nagy is confident in what he has seen from Royals thus far and provided those updates following practice on Monday.
- "He's doing a good job. He got to OTAs, again, like a lot of these rookie wide receivers, we put a lot on him, and I think that he's grown from OTAs till now in the summertime, there are some little things he's doing within his routes. Whether it's in zone or winning versus man, so he's doing some good things," Coach Nagy said.
- "We want to keep making him grow, leading through what he sees. I think he's a visualizer, so when he sees it, it takes him one time, then the next time he comes back and does a good job."
If Royals continues this upward trend he's on throughout training camp, he very well might force the coaching staff's hands in getting him more reps on the field during the regular season. While training camp is still young, watching how Royals adjusts and learns will be crucial to his success in the future.
The Chiefs have a stacked wide receiving room going into the new season, as many young players are fighting for a spot on the pro roster when training camp is all said and done. So long as Royals stays healthy and continues to impress the coaching staff, his job should be in good hands.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.