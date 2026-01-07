Chiefs' Dynasty Might Really End, and Here's Why That's Not So Bad

For a long time, the tales regaling the death of the Kansas City Chiefs' empire proved premature. They were able to stave it off for several years, appearing in five Super Bowls and winning three championships since naming Patrick Mahomes the starting quarterback. This season, they missed the playoffs for the first time in the new era, with Mahomes tearing his ACL in Week 14.

While his devastating injury was the final nail in the coffin, the Chiefs were marching to their graves well before that. Of course, they could certainly bounce right back next year and start a new run, the same way the New England Patriots took a gap year in 2008 after Tom Brady tore his ACL.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City head coach Andy Reid (left) with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Buffalo Bills for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chiefs may be starting a new era

One of the most impressive parts of the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty was the continuity they retained. Just like with every NFL team, pieces were coming in and out, but most of the cornerstones remained the same throughout their run. Head Coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones will always be synonymous with KC's last three championships.

However, they're not the only ones. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was also on the sideline for every Super Bowl. The Chiefs had Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator for their first three title appearances in this era and Matt Nagy for the last two. Now, both Spagnuolo and Nagy might be on the way out.

Mike Borgonzi is obviously familiar with Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo but he vows to throw personal biases aside to hire the best candidate regardless of previous ties. pic.twitter.com/KF0OdReNd7 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 6, 2026

Both coordinators are at the top of the head-coaching candidates lists across the NFL. The Chiefs have surprisingly staved off poachers in the past, but their disappointing 2025 season might have opened the door for Nagy and Spags to seek greener pastures. If they both leave, that'll officially mark the end of KC's dynasty. But that doesn't mean the Chiefs can't begin a new run.

This team had a lot of issues throughout the season. Despite having plenty of talent on the roster still, the play-calling and overall approach felt dry and uninspired, failing to maximize the pieces they had. KC doesn't have much flexibility to upgrade the supporting cast around Mahomes. General Manager Brett Veach has to nail the 2026 NFL Draft and get some internal development from the existing young prospects.

However, an infusion of new blood on the sideline, accompanied by a more modern playbook, might be the jumpstart the Chiefs need to start a new dynastic run.

