Jalen Royals' Role Increase With the Chiefs Should Be Imminent
The Kansas City Chiefs already have a competitive wide receiving room, and going into training camp, it's about to get a whole lot more competitive. With the likelihood of Rashee Rice getting suspended by the National Football League for his off-the-field situation, several young receivers could be in play to step up.
When Rice got hurt last season in Week 4 and eventually missed the rest of the season due to an LCL injury, rookie Xavier Worthy stepped up and became the Chiefs' number one wide receiving option. If Worthy once again becomes that player while Rice is out, the Chiefs will need another player to step up as well.
The Chiefs do possess several wide receivers, both youngsters and veterans, but given the situation, perhaps the best player to step up into a larger role during this unfortunate time for Rice is the franchise's fourth-round draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Jalen Royals.
Royals was the draft pick that the Chiefs needed in the middle rounds of the draft this offseason. Knowing that the Chiefs needed more weapons for Patrick Mahomes on offense, Royals fits the mold. Since working with the franchise this offseason, Royals has already turned the head of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
"He looks like he’s a sharp kid. He works hard, he’s strong – a little bit like Rashee (Rice) in that way," Reid told the media following OTA practice. "Probably like Rashee (in more) than one (way). He’s got a little bit more beef to him, (a) thick lower body, but again, (he’s) strong, and he picks stuff up – he doesn’t say a whole lot. (He’s) very, very quiet, but he picks things up and does a nice job with it.”
Seeing that the head honcho in Kansas City has made comparisons between Rice and Royals should only bode well for Royals in his pursuit of a larger role as a rookie. Giving Royals the chance to thrive in the Chiefs offense early and often will quickly show the coaching staff if he is or isn't ready for the big time.
In his final 20 games with the Utah State Aggies, Royals had 1,914 receiving yards in 126 receptions, averaged 15.2 yards per reception, scored 21 touchdowns, and had nine attempts as a kick returner go for 184 yards.
