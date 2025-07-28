The Kansas City Chiefs Have an Emerging Leader on Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton riding on this upcoming season. Not only do they look to claim their 10th straight AFC West division title, but they also look to prove that they are the team to beat in the AFC, regardless of their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
With training camp upon them, the Chiefs will use this time to shake off the cobwebs and remind the world why they are the most popular NFL franchise right now. One way to do that is for the veterans to stand out as leaders for the franchise, especially with the young blood the Chiefs now possess in the locker room.
That also means that someone needs to step up, as some veterans may be on their way out the door. Leadership is an important aspect of the game for tight end Travis Kelce, as he wasn't the best leader in the final game of 2024, in his eyes.
But if Kelce does retire after this season, which is a possibility due to his current contract concluding following the campaign, the Chiefs need a new leader on the offense other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Noah Gray's Times to Shine
Tight end Noah Gray has slowly emerged as a leader for the Chiefs' offense both on the field and off the field. Having been with Kelce his entire career, Gray aims to focus on what he can do to better the team this season.
- "Be the best teammate that I can be. And whatever the coach has asked me to do, whatever my teammates are expecting me to do, and they ask me to do, is what I want to be," Gray said following practice on Sunday.
- "It's a team sport, I can't do anything on my own. And I think just going out there, trusting God, trusting the coaches, trusting my teammates, is the most important thing for me. And I think everything else will take care of itself."
A form of leadership that Gray has already shown his teammates, both young and old, is his selflessness. Gray told the media that even on the hottest days at Missouri Western State University, you have to push through times of weakness.
- "You gotta push past the tiredness. Mistakes can happen when you get tired. And I think it's just a huge benefit that you're out here with the guys, that you're pushing past that. That you're trying to really focus while you're tired, focus on catching the ball, focus on your assignment. There's just so many benefits."
