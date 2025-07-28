2 Optimistic Outlooks Surrounding Recovering Chiefs Player
The Kansas City Chiefs are in full swing for training camp 2025, and almost every player on the roster has gotten their reps in through the first week. The Chiefs had three players begin on the PUP list to begin camp, but one name has stood out as he still has yet to be featured in training camp action.
Cornerback Kristian Fulton has yet to be activated off the PUP list this training camp, and according to head coach Andy Reid, it's due to a "cleanup" surgery on Fulton's knee that he had earlier this spring. Fulton's timeline for return hasn't been confirmed, but there are two optimistic reasons surrounding why he's likely to be ready before the start of the season.
Reason 1
The Chiefs signed Fulton to a two-year contract worth $20 million, which includes $15 million fully guaranteed on Tuesday, March 11. The Chiefs knew they needed extra help at the cornerback position this upcoming season, so why would they sign a player to a multi-year deal if they knew he was injured and expected to miss extensive time?
Fulton played in the most games of his career last season (15) and was productive for the Chiefs' AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Fulton had a rough end to his season, but as stated earlier, these didn't appear to be warning signs for the Chiefs, or they wouldn't have agreed to a two-year contract.
Depending on the severity of the recovery, which was not disclosed by Coach Reid, Fulton could be seen in a Chiefs uniform before the season gets underway, and that's always a reason for optimism.
Reason 2
Coach Reid's delivery of the news did not seem to convey concern about the recovery process. Given that he signed back in March, it’s possible the Chiefs anticipated he would be sidelined for some time during the offseason. If that’s the case, the Chiefs will continue to operate as usual.
Until we hear worse news or a notable concern from the organization or Coach Reid, Chiefs Kingdom should feel confident that Fulton will make his debut for the Chiefs in 2025. Adding him to the defense after the season he had in 2025 would greatly aid the Chiefs' defensive game plan, especially as they look to prove their worth to the rest of the league.
Be sure to check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.