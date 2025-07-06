Will Newly Signed Chiefs Defender Live Up to His Paycheck?
This offseason was very important for the Kansas City Chiefs. After dropping the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, a ton of blaring needs were prevalent for the Chiefs. While the offensive line struggles stood out like a sore thumb, the front office also needed to add insurance to their defense.
Allowing 40 points in the Super Bowl and expecting to win is a tall task, and the Chiefs found that out firsthand. After a season in which they held their opponents to score less than 20 points on average per game, the blowout made Kansas City's defense take an extra long look in the mirror.
To add to the defensive cause, the Chiefs poached cornerback Kristian Fulton from their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. Fulton and the Chiefs agreed to a two-year deal worth $20 million and $15 million guaranteed.
Coming off a career season in 2024, the Chiefs handed Fulton a nice paycheck for the next two seasons. Through 15 games played with the Chargers, Fulton collected 51 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, and had seven passes defended. With the hopes of bringing that success to Kansas City, the expectations are high for Fulton.
Chiefs' defensive backs coach Dave Merritt spoke to the media earlier this offseason to discuss the addition of Fulton. Fulton has been one of the players that Coach Merritt has had his eyes on since before he got drafted, which will only help the likelihood of Fulton succeeding in Kansas City.
"I liked him when he came out of LSU," Merritt said. "I look back even on my notes, and he was just a guy that would compete. Having the chance to land Kristian here, I think his competitiveness is going to be one that will help us out."
So long as Fulton stays healthy for the full 2025 campaign, potentially playing in all games is a possibility that Fulton has never had before. Seeing that he was able to set a new career high in 15 games last season, just imagine what he would do in two extra games.
He'll also help out tremendously when the Chiefs take on the Chargers this season, potentially knowing how to best defend them while on the field.
