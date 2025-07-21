Three Chiefs to Start Training Camp on PUP List
Training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs begins shortly as the 2025 regular season inches closer and closer. With that being the case, some players will start off the training camp already on the PUP list.
The PUP list, or physically unable to play list, is a way for teams to involve players in team meetings and other activities without risking any further injury by keeping them out of practices. Three players will be on the PUP list to start training camp, and some of them are notable.
The first name up and the most nondescript of the three is undrafted free agent tight end Tre Watson. Even at the collegiate level, he was never able to fully make an impact on the teams he was on, and that will certainly be the case with the Chiefs as well.
Not only will the Chiefs want to give Travis Kelce as much burn as possible in what may be his last season in the NFL, but he's buried in the depth chart behind their other tight ends on the roster. The Chiefs haven't shared any information on why he was placed on the PUP list, but training camp is his best bet to make a good impression on the team. For his sake, he hopes the recovery process goes smoothly.
The next name up, and the most impactful of the three, is right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Similarly, the Chiefs have shed no light on why he was placed on the list, and they hope to get him back as soon as possible. He's an essential part of protecting Patrick Mahomes, and his not being fully healthy to start the season would be a blow to their already scattered offensive line.
The Chiefs' offensive line struggles were placed on full display in their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, and starting training camp with one of their notable starters on the PUP list is concerning.
There's still a long way to go before the season officially begins, but the Chiefs have Wanya Morris as a backup who's ready to bounce back after a disappointing sophomore season, just in case. The last player on the PUP list is Kristian Fulton, a cornerback the Chiefs signed in free agency.
After having the best season of his career last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs were hoping Fulton could come in and replace some of the value they lost in their backfield from the departure of Justin Reid in their secondary.
There's no timeline for when he'll return to practicing with the team, but he'll have to wait a bit longer to get fully integrated into the Chiefs' defensive scheme. Like I said, there's no guarantee these players stay on that list forever. However, I believe I speak on behalf of all members of Chiefs Kingdom when I say that I hope they recover soon.
