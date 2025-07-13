Are the Chiefs the Most Talented Team in the NFL?
The Kansas City Chiefs will face an uphill battle heading into next season. They aim to improve areas where they struggled last season. But that comes with having some new players in those positions. The one thing about the Chiefs is that they have a good history of coming back stronger and fixing the problem they had a year prior. The Chiefs are always looking to improve.
But that does not mean that the Chiefs are not the team to beat in the AFC. A lot of the talk all offseason long is how the Chiefs will be taking a step back next season. This offseason for the Chiefs has been one in the noise is getting louder and louder. But for the Chiefs as a team, they will use that as motivation all of next season. They can do a lot with that and show they are still here.
One thing the Chiefs will have back is a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball that they did not have last season due to injury. That is going to change their offense for the better. And that leaves the question of does the Chiefs offense has the most talent out of all the teams in the National Football League?
"We are not worried about the offensive line for this conversion," said the crew of Breakfast Ball. "This is quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver. Does any other team have better weapons than the Chiefs have with Kelce and Mahomes and Rice and Brown and Pacheco?"
"The Baltimore Ravens. It all starts with Lamar Jackson. And you got Derrick Henry, and you got one of the best young tight ends in football, Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers are back. And Rashod Batman and DeAndre Hopkins ... I like the Ravens better. I love their running game. I love Derrick Henry."
"You look at the Chiefs right now, Pacheco is coming off the leg injury. "Kareem Hunt does not run the same like he used to at all. I think Zay Flowers is going to take the next step. He is going to be big time with Andrews at tight end and Likely."
