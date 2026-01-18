Why Teams Might Take Advantage of Chiefs Slow-Moving OC Process

This offseason is unlike any other the Kansas City Chiefs have gone through since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. During that time, because of the 30-year-old superstar, the Chiefs have an operated with a competitive and aggressive mindset in attempt to take advantage of this window with Mahomes.

Kansas City is entering a potential turning point this offseason, as Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL, which has his status for the 2026 season in doubt , the roster has aged out to an extent in various spots, and the Chiefs' lack of resources - $60.3 million over the cap and six picks in the upcoming draft - have put the team in a bind.

Does Kansas City's front office continue to build a roster with the notion that Mahomes will be healthy and available from Week 1 of next season? Or does it sacrifice known commodities and plan for the future, as 2026 could be a similar campaign to this past season?

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Another storyline this offseason has been the Chiefs' future at offensive coordinator. Matt Nagy is interviewing for several head coach vacancies, and even if he ends up not landing a job elsewhere, the assumption is that Kansas City will not retain him in 2026, as his contract has expired.

Despite that being the case, the Chiefs have yet to begin the interviewing process for their next offensive coordinator, which has sparked speculation that Andy Reid is reluctant to hire a coach outside of his coaching tree. By how Kansas City is currently handling the situation, the rest of the league, specifically teams that need either a head coach or an offensive coordinator, should be taking advantage of the Chiefs' lackluster approach.

The Chiefs Have Been Dominating the League in Recent Memory

Feb. 12, 2023: Andy Reid and Travis Kelce celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For fans and teams around the league, this is the time to officially put Kansas City to rest. While the Chiefs' dynastic run came to an end this season, you cannot assume that this team will remain a non-competitive team moving forward. Yes, next season could be a similar narrative in Kansas City, but as long as Mahomes is the quarterback, and once he returns, the Chiefs will be considered a legitimate contender.

Kansas City's offense has been mundane and dormant for the better part of two years, and some of that has been a product of roster construction, while some of the blame has fallen on play calling. Obviously, the Chiefs have not addressed it yet, as there is no one in place as the team's offensive coordinator next season.

AFC Teams Need to Prevent Kansas City from Stealing Coaching Candidates

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands following a Chargers victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There are several teams in the AFC - Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers to name a couple - that need either a head coach, an offensive coordinator, or both. As the league has shifted to offense, so has the coaching carousel. Especially if you are a contender in the AFC, leave the Chiefs without a legitimate option at the end of this process.

These teams, who are out of the playoffs, need to aggressively go out and hire these available offensive coaches as quickly as possible. This is not suggesting just to hire an offensive-minded coach just to box out Kansas City, but if the candidate is the right fit, hire that coach as soon as you can.