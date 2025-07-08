Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Shows Support to Kansas City Royals All-Stars
Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is much more than a one-dimensional athlete. Before deciding to stick with football, Mahomes was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Little did he know that three years later, he would be taken 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
With Mahomes becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, it didn't take long for his love for baseball to bleed into the city. Back in 2020, Mahomes was announced as a new member of the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, and his support for the baseball team has only grown.
Taking to social media to show his support for the Royals organization isn't off-color for the two-time MVP winner. In becoming a part-owner of the organization, Mahomes has made sure that his investment in the franchise is being felt.
The 2025 MLB All-Star game is just around the corner. The All-Star game is set for Tuesday, July 18 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. With that, some players who play right across the parking lot from the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium were selected to take part in the All-Star festivities.
Reposting on X (formerly Twitter) his support of Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr on their All-Star game selections. This marks the first time that Bubic is an All-Star in his young career, and is the second All-Star nod for Witt Jr.
So far this season, Bubic has started 17 games for the Royals this season. In his 17 starts, the first-time All-Star has pitched in 103.0 innings, has struck out 107 (on pace to set a new career high), has an Earned Run Average (ERA) of 2.36 (career-best), and a 1.146 WHIP.
For Witt Jr, he has played in 92 games, has collected a batting average of .292, has hit 12 home runs, and 30 doubles, and has driven in 49 RBIs. The speedster has also collected 24 stolen bases and has only been caught stealing six times.
With training camp looming around the corner for Mahomes and the Chiefs, there is nothing better to do than support the talented players on the other side of the parking lot.
