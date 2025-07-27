Mahomes and Company Aren’t Taking Their Foot Off the Gas
The Kansas City Chiefs may still be the team to beat in the AFC, but that doesn't mean they can afford to let off any pressure. With the AFC West looking to gain ground on the Chiefs this season, the franchise needs to shake off the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles if they haven't already.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes being on the roster should always ensure that the Chiefs will be competitive, but even the best quarterback in the game knows he has to adapt with the competition. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos pose a threat to the Chiefs this season, with the Las Vegas Raiders easily viewed as a wild-card scenario.
Following training camp practice on July 22, Mahomes was asked how the Chiefs can maintain their urgency to stay on top of the mountain in both the AFC West and the conference as a whole. Mahomes revealed how the Chiefs can't take their foot off the gas pedal.
- "I think you always have to get better. I mean, I think that's something that people lose track of when you have success, and obviously we didn't win that last game, but we had a lot of success last year. And I think sometimes you want to people want to be stagnant, and they want to go out there and just do it over again," Mahomes said to the media.
- "The rest of the AFC West, the rest of the AFC in the NFL, is everybody's getting better. So, we have to get better. So that's about keeping urgency in practice, competing, going at it. You want to be competitive, but you want to get better together. That's something that we've we've always done, but we're going to try to take that even to a new level this next year."
Proving Urgency Early
The best way that the Chiefs can prove that they still have the urgency to win is by getting out of the gates hot. Starting the season against the Chargers is a prime opportunity to silence those who have predicted the Chiefs to take a step back this season.
If Mahomes and his receivers find more consistency in the deep ball this season, which has been something they've prioritized this offseason, the Chiefs' urgency will be proven.
