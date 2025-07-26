Former NFL Executive's Prediction Deals Bad News for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the team to beat in the AFC for the last three seasons, and regardless of their Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, they still hold that title. While the Chiefs hold optimism at the beginning of training camp, some doubt that their reign at the top of the mountain is over.
The Chiefs added to several rooms this offseason through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and even then, some think the franchise will take a step back in production and success. With the AFC West division title in their sights, the Chiefs will need every player to prove the doubters wrong.
There is no doubt that the Chiefs are still a talented team following the 2024 campaign, but according to former NFL executive Joe Banner, he believes that the Chiefs aren't Super Bowl-bound for the 2025 campaign. If it makes any Chiefs fans feel better, he doesn't think the Eagles will be featured in the Super Bowl this year either.
"I think just be they're both still outstanding franchises and they're not done appearing at Super Bowls in the near term. I happen to think both of them won't make the Super Bowl this year. I mean, I just think the Bills are just too good to keep almost getting there," Banner said on the Rich Eisen Show.
Banner described the Eagles as having a more favorable chance this season to make the Super Bowl, but he would mention several factors that would hold them back. For the Chiefs, this isn't anything that they haven't already heard this offseason following 2024's heartbreak.
All in all, predictions are predictions. Week 1 is still several weeks away, and even then, Kansas City still has an entire season to showcase why they are the team to beat in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Chiefs often see each other in the playoffs, and when the lights are the brightest, it's hard to count out Patrick Mahomes and company.
As training camp continues to progress, it will become easier to see which areas the Chiefs have solid depth at and which areas need more improvement. The franchise still has championship aspirations, and as we've seen in years past, when the Chiefs are all on the same page, they're a tough team to defeat.
