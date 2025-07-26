One Player the Chiefs Should Sign During Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially started their training camp this week. The Chiefs are getting back to business because they have a lot of unfinished business they feel like they have to address this season. The Chiefs aim to return to the Super Bowl and want to win it. That is the only thing they have on their mind during training camp, and they know that is where it starts.
The Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is how the Chiefs are projected to take a step back. We have seen this before, and the Chiefs have proven the doubters wrong before and won't mind doing it again. There have been seasons after the Chiefs have not won the Super Bowl, and they have come back better.
But when you have the best head coach in the National Football League and, to go along with that, the best quarterback in the league, you are never out of it. And the Chiefs know that, but they also know that they have to be better in 2025 than they were last season. The Chiefs are going to use all the fire they got this past offseason into the new season. And if a lot of people think they are going to take a step back, they have got another thing coming.
Even though the Chiefs are already in training camp, it does not mean that they are stopping from improving their roster. The Chiefs are trying to improve in any way they can. And one more move that the Chiefs can make is for a veteran. That veteran is linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
"Reeves-Maybin is the exact kind of player smart teams add this time of year. He's still an impactful special teams player, and it'd be fun to see what Kansas City special-teams coach Dave Toub could do with him," said Cory Woodroof of USA Today.
Having a veteran presence never hurts a team. And Reeves-Maybin is a good player who can bring a lot of leadership and knowledge to a defense that is going to be young this season. This is a good move for the Chiefs to make before the start of the season.
