How Mahomes Is Still Critical Piece of Chiefs' Offseason Decisions

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the most important offseason in the Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid ERA. After they missed the playoffs, the Chiefs are now looking to find the right answers for this team heading into next season.

The Chiefs did not do a lot of things right last season, and at the end of the day, that cost them at the end. The Chiefs were looking to play and leave it all to Mahomes, who had no problem doing that, but in a team sport, he did not have the help he needed.

The Chiefs fell short a lot of the time last season, and they were playing behind the sticks a lot. The Chiefs were losing games; they usually win, and that did not help their case last season.

At the end, it was a season where they did not even get a chance to get back to the big game, and in the process, they lost Mahomes to a torn ACL late in the season. That is something that is going to be watched closely all offseason long and see where it takes this franchise as a whole.

Mahomes input in offseason moves

The number one consideration for the Chiefs this offseason, first and formal, is getting Mahomes the healthiest possible before he takes the field again. The last thing they want to do is rush the three-time Super Bowl champion, and he gets re-injured. Mahomes must come back when he is fully healthy. And when he does, he is going to come back as a better player because of the things he must now change and the work ethic he has.

Another thing the Chiefs must do this offseason is get Mahomes the help he needs. Over the last few seasons, the Chiefs have brought back the same core of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Mahomes was okay with that, but now that must change because it did not work out. Now, the Chiefs have to do better in surrounding Mahomes with weapons that could take some of the pressure off him and give them another option on offense.

The Chiefs must come to Mahomes this offseason and see what he wants for this team. And whatever he says, the Chiefs must do everything in their power to get it done. For a player who has given everything to this franchise since being drafted by them, it is time for them to give Mahomes the help he needs.

