Andy Reid Shares Update on Josh Simmons' Recovery
Injuries take time to heal from and can hinder a player's ability to be on the field alongside their teammates' goal of winning games and, ultimately, Super Bowl LIX.
Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick and offensive tackle Josh Simmons is in this predicament. The Ohio State standout tore his patellar tendon in October against the Oregon Ducks, which may have caused his slide from being a potential Top 10 selection to the No. 32 overall slot. However, Simmons could still see the field early this season if his recovery continues to progress.
With Week 1 over two months away, Simmons could be back in just over that time, and that seems to be the case after an update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. When asked about Simmons' recovery and whether he had been given the "all clear," Reid indicated that while he was close, his first-round offensive tackle is not ready, yet, but has been working out in St. Joseph, the site of training camp.
"Yeah, listen, he’s stayed up here. This whole break, he’s been here and he’s working his tail off in the way he finished Phase 3 [of rehab]," Reid said. "But it looks like he’s ready to go."
Reid said the Chiefs will be keeping an eye on Simmons to see where he is at in the first few weeks of training camp, saying his conditioning has been good and is a hard worker.
"We’ll keep an eye on him and see where he’s at. His conditioning was good when he was out there," Reid said. "He seems to be a worker, so we’ll just have to see."
Reid also said Simmons has never been through the training camp process or rehab at the next level, saying he'd like to see where it goes.
It is encouraging to hear that Simmons is on the right track, and it doesn't sound like Kansas City is in any rush to put their No. 1 pick on the field as soon as possible, indicating a possible trust in Jaylon Moore to be a spot starter as the rookie and expected starter continues to inch closer to a return and debut to the professional gridiron.
