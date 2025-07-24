Analyst Sends Important Message to the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have heard everything that has been said about them. But the one thing about them is that they have come out and started getting after it. They know well that talk is not going to get them wins or any other team's wins. It all matters what you do in that field on Sunday each week. That will get the people talking when it matters the most.
The Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is how the Chiefs are projected to take a step back. We have seen this before, and the Chiefs have proven them wrong before and do not mind doing it again. There have been seasons after the Chiefs have not won the Super Bowl, and they have come back better.
But when you have the best head coach in the National Football League and, to go along with that, the best quarterback in the league, you are never out of it. And the Chiefs know that, but they also know that they have to be better in 2025 than they were last season.
The key for the Chiefs is going to be if the offense can get a good offensive line this season and give the offense a chance to throw the ball deep and run the ball as well.
NFL Analyst Pete Schrager explains why the Chiefs are going to still be the team to beat next season.
"You are seeing that there is a new documentary on the Chiefs run for three that is going to be on ESPN," said Schrager on the Pat McAfee show. "I saw some sneak peek stuff, this is a cool story, and I do not think they have a problem with me sharing it."
"They lost the Super Bowl, and it is like walking out of that stadium the way that it went. Brett Veach is beside himself, Mahomes is besides himself, and Chris Jones is devastated. Tuesday morning, Mahomes is in the gym and Mahomes is working out ... This is Michael Jordan's last dance stuff ... I just think they [Chiefs] are so dialed in. The last thing you want to do is question Mahomes' dedication or his fitness or what they have."
