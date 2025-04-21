3 Chiefs With Expiring Contracts to Extend
While the 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, one thing Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is keeping in the back of his mind is who the team could re-sign ahead of the regular season this fall. This year's draft will likely feature future contributors across the board, but as the successful franchises in the league tend to do, they maintain their home-grown talent.
Two players that are likely to wait on a new extension for another offseason are defensive end George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie, who are likely to be given their fifth-year options as former first-round draft choices in 2022. However, there are a few players on the roster who deserve to remain in the Midwest for the long term.
Let's look at three soon-to-be free agents who should receive a contract extension this offseason.
Trey Smith, Offensive Guard
Smith was given the franchise tag earlier in the offseason as the two sides continue to work through negotiations of a new extension. He may not have the accolades at the moment, but Smith is one of the best interior linemen in the game. Sooner or later, he will get his recognition.
The two-time Super Bowl champion remains a key piece to the Chiefs' offensive line that struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Losing Smith in 2026 would be a major loss if the team cannot allocate resources to either finding a potential successor or his replacement next year. Regardless, he is too valuable to let walk and deserves an extension.
Bryan Cook, Safety
Cook has been one of the more productive defensive backs in the Chiefs' secondary for the last couple of seasons since assuming the starting role at free safety. The former Bearcat has transformed into a key defender on Steve Spagnuolo's unit, but the team must consider his future, and that is where the draft comes into play.
If the Chiefs draft another safety early, it may signal another attempt at a No 3 safety similar to what they did with Jaden Hicks, who is expected to be another young starter on the team's defensive backend. Cook has shown just enough to earn himself another extension, but if he gambles and has another great campaign, he may earn himself an even bigger contract in Kansas City next offseason.
Isiah Pacheco, Running Back
This is a dicey discussion to have due to the positional value, or lack thereof, at running back. Pacheco has been nothing but productive when healthy and has proven to be a true workhorse tailback in Andy Reid's offense. However, in a deep running back draft class, Kansas City could take another runner early, even after signing Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell to deals.
The Chiefs need long-term stability at running back, and Pacheco could provide that. His career has shown nothing but consistency in the regular and postseason. The former seventh-round choice is also deserving of a new deal, but it might be harder to acquire than others.
