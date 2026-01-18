One Player the Chiefs Have To Re-Sign

The Kansas City Chiefs have to be prepared for an offseason of great change coming up. Andy Reid may be coming back, but they may be without their two coordinators, a franchise legend, and over a dozen free agents who may call new teams their home next season.

Not to mention, Patrick Mahomes will be making his return to a roster that looks completely different. The Chiefs must make the right decision in understanding who to let go and who to prioritize. They're already well over their cap space for next season, so they must choose their players wisely.

Defensive Consistency

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one free agent for each team in the NFL that they must not let walk. For the Chiefs, that player is Leo Chenal , a linebacker who gives them defensive consistency and is coming off his best season as a member of the Chiefs.

"Chenal has played only 1,490 snaps over the past three years, but he’s certainly made them count. Since 2023, he ranks sixth among qualified linebackers in PFF overall grade (87.0), and his 91.5 PFF run-defense grade is also sixth best within that bunch", said Locker.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I included Chenal's name in an article I wrote talking about players the Chiefs can't live without, and I still feel the same way now. The Chiefs shouldn't be looking to get more expensive than they already are, but I'd pay Chenal any amount he's looking for to keep him on the team. He helps command the defense from the linebacker position and sets the tone with his eager tackling.

"Encouragingly, the Wisconsin product produced a career-best 72.6 PFF coverage grade in 2025. Chenal is more of a role player with the Chiefs, but he could easily be afforded starter-caliber money on the open market. Kansas City may have lots of competition in keeping the 25-year-old".

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chenal leaving would be a massive blow to their defense's future. Their roster's already declining due to age. George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie would be the only up-and-coming stars on the defensive side of the ball, and they'd be expected to lead the defense as Chris Jones is only getting older.

Chenal just makes their defense run so much more smoothly, and they'd have at least one star on every part of their defense. They have to hope that a team with money to spend doesn't offer him a contract he can't refuse.

