Will A Healthy Pacheco Reach This Goal For Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs as a unit ranked 22nd in the National Football League last season in average rushing yards per game with 105.3. Going into the new season, the front office has made what they feel are necessary moves to boost the ground game going into next season.
Of those moves, the franchise brought back veteran running back Kareem Hunt, who has led the Chiefs in rushing yards each year he has been with the organization, and also brought in Elijah Mitchell, who played with the Miami Dolphins last season.
The two veterans are likely to be the leaders in the locker room, but one young running back looking to return to form going into the new season is Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco has turned himself into a notable name since getting drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he endured the worst season of his career in 2024.
Last season, in seven games played, Pacheco had 83 carries go for 310 rushing yards. Listed as a primary option for the Chiefs as we stand for 2025, Pacheco will need to bring his A-game if he wants to earn his role on the roster for this season.
One way he could do that would be to get out of the gates early for the Chiefs. In fact, one goal that Pacheco hasn't reached yet in his professional career is bringing in over 1,000 rushing yards. He's been close multiple times, but hasn't been able to add an extra digit to his total.
As a rookie, Pacheco brought in 830 rushing yards for the Chiefs. His second season saw a step in the right direction as he surpassed 200 carries and collected 935 rushing yards in only 14 games. His injuries kept him off the field for most of the regular season, holding him back from what could have been a productive third season.
Pacheco has never surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in either his college days or his professional career, but if he is able to stay healthy for more than seven games going into a contract season, the Chiefs might not need to think about younger replacements for the future.
