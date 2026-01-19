Where the Chiefs Stand in Battle-Tested AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs are at home watching the playoffs unfold, and what a season for them to miss the playoffs. Some of the heavy favorites have already been eliminated, and the Lombardi trophy appears to be wide open for the taking.

Not only did the Chiefs miss the postseason, but they relinquished their decade-long chokehold on the AFC West in the process. The Denver Broncos hosted a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, in which Bo Nix is out for the rest of the postseason. What does this mean for the Chiefs and the landscape of the AFC West as a whole?

2026 AFC West Preview

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There's no timetable for Nix's return, but it's safe to say the AFC West remains up for the taking next season. Patrick Mahomes is aiming to be back by Week 1 of the 2026 season, and he'll be coming back to a roster that's shaken up, but a division that has been so as well.

Nix and the Broncos' 2025 run was eerily reminiscent of the one Mahomes and the Chiefs went on in 2024. They were undefeated in one-score games and scraped past every team by the skin of their teeth. They were even in a one-score contest against the Chiefs with Chris Oladokun as their starting quarterback! If the Chiefs' regression this season has any credibility, I don't believe the Broncos will be as successful next season. This is especially the case if Nix's ankle injury persists throughout his career.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers put up a pitiful performance against the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round. Herbert is now 0 - 3 in the playoffs and couldn't lead his team to a single touchdown. The AFC is wide open this season. This could've been their best chance to make a run.

Out of all the teams in the AFC West, I expect the most regression out of the Chargers. I understand their starting offensive tackles were injured, but the vibes are at an all-time low in Los Angeles. I just don't see them sneaking into the playoffs in 2026.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Finally, the Las Vegas Raiders. This team's going to look the most different out of any team in the AFC West, as they have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft , as well as needing to bring in a new head coach. They're still a few years away from being competitive, but if they make the right offseason moves, they'll be a team the Chiefs have to look out for.

Never again miss one major story related to the AFC West when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).